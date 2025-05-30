Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew closed June 3 for Queen Suthida’s Birthday Ceremony

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Thursday that the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Wat Phra Kaew) in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon District will be closed all day on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, due to the royal birthday celebrations of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

Meanwhile, the Bureau also announced a partial opening of the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew on Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. However, entry to the main ordination hall (Phra Ubosot) will be restricted during this time.

The partial opening is to allow the auspicious consecration ceremony of the royal commemorative medal in honor of the King’s 6th cycle (72nd) birthday celebration on July 28, 2024.