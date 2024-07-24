Landscape near Grand Palace gets a face-lift before King’s birthday

Many events to mark the 72nd anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn are scheduled to be held from July 27-29. For instance, the holy water procession will take place from the Interior Ministry to Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall on Sunday (July 28).
Acting NBTC secretary-general Trairat Wiriyasirikul said on Wednesday that the commission has collaborated with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and relevant agencies on improving the landscape in Phra Nakhon, Dusit and Pom Prap Sattru Phai districts of the capital.
The operation involves moving power cables underground and improving the landscape of roads, bridges and canals, he explained.
He added that roads like Ratchadamnoen Nok, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Ratchadamnoen Nai and Sri Ayutthaya would be important for the upcoming celebrations.