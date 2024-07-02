Illuminations celebrate Monarch’s birthday

Six routes near the Grand Palace in Bangkok have been decorated with spectacular lights to celebrate His Majesty the King's sixth cycle birthday anniversary.
Installed by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority to mark the auspicious occasion, the illuminations also aim to attract Thai residents and foreign tourists to the area.
The decorations are on show every night from 6pm to midnight until August 12 at Sanam Luang near the Grand Palace and along Ratchadamnoen Nai, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Ratchadamnoen Nok and Si Ayutthaya roads as well as the area near Chitralada Palace.