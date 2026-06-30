Survivors criticise slow aid as Venezuela quake rescues enter critical stage

Frustration is mounting across Venezuela as rescue efforts enter a critical stage five days after twin earthquakes devastated parts of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and flattening hundreds of buildings.

The back-to-back 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck last Wednesday, with the coastal state of La Guaira emerging as the hardest-hit area. Round-the-clock search operations continued on Monday, though hopes of finding survivors were fading as aftershocks complicated rescue work.

Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly and brother of acting president Delcy Rodriguez, said the confirmed death toll had reached 1,719. Another 5,034 people were injured, while 15,866 had been left homeless.

The government said nearly 200 buildings had been completely flattened and several hundred more severely damaged. Experts said the scale of casualties was likely worsened by years of poor building-code enforcement, weak licensing practices and infrastructure neglect.

In El Junquito, a mountainous area about 33 kilometres west of Caracas, residents said they had received little help from officials. Farmers and local people have instead been providing basic supplies to affected communities.

Much of the area’s commercial centre was destroyed, and some residents whose homes and businesses are no longer safe have been forced to sleep in tents in open fields, despite the danger posed by unstable buildings nearby.