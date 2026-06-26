Venezuela races to rescue hundreds trapped in rubble after major twin earthquakes

Venezuela has been hit by two powerful earthquakes that struck within seconds of each other, causing widespread destruction across areas near the capital Caracas and along the northern coastline.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck approximately 160 kilometres west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a stronger magnitude 7.5 tremor. The back-to-back earthquakes are being described as one of the most powerful seismic events to hit the region in decades.





Authorities confirmed that at least 188 people have been killed so far, while more than 1,500 people have been injured. Officials also warned that hundreds remain trapped under collapsed buildings, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue and access improves in the hardest-hit areas.