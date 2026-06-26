Venezuela races to rescue hundreds trapped in rubble after major twin earthquakes

Venezuela has been hit by two powerful earthquakes that struck within seconds of each other, causing widespread destruction across areas near the capital Caracas and along the northern coastline.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck approximately 160 kilometres west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a stronger magnitude 7.5 tremor. The back-to-back earthquakes are being described as one of the most powerful seismic events to hit the region in decades.
Authorities confirmed that at least 188 people have been killed so far, while more than 1,500 people have been injured. Officials also warned that hundreds remain trapped under collapsed buildings, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue and access improves in the hardest-hit areas.
Severe structural damage has been reported across multiple cities and towns, with buildings collapsing and infrastructure heavily affected. Widespread power outages have been reported, while hospitals in affected regions are struggling to cope with the large number of casualties. Communications disruptions have also complicated coordination of emergency response efforts.
Rescue teams are continuing search-and-rescue operations using heavy machinery to reach people trapped under rubble. Survivors have been evacuated from damaged buildings, while thousands of displaced residents have gathered in temporary shelters as they wait for updates on missing family members. Aftershocks continue to shake already weakened structures, increasing concerns over further collapses.
Authorities said the full extent of the disaster is still not known, as access to certain affected areas remains limited and assessment teams are still working to establish the scale of damage and casualties.
The second earthquake, measuring magnitude 7.5, is reported to be the strongest seismic event recorded in the region in over a century. The epicentre was located near Morón in Carabobo state, and tremors were felt across a wide area, including neighbouring regions and countries.
Emergency response operations remain ongoing, with both national authorities and international organisations preparing assistance as Venezuela faces one of its most serious natural disasters in recent years. Priority remains focused on rescue operations, medical response, and restoring essential services including electricity, water supply and communications.