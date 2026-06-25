No tsunami warning issued after magnitude 6.9 earthquake off Tohoku

The Japan Meteorological Agency said on Thursday (25 June) that no tsunami warning had been issued after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of the Tohoku region in north-eastern Japan.
The agency placed the epicentre of Iwate prefecture at a depth of around 50 kilometres.
It said tsunami damage was not expected, although slight changes in sea level could occur.
In Aomori prefecture, the quake reached an intensity of 6-plus on Japan’s 0-7 seismic scale.
At that level, people typically find that “it is impossible to remain standing or to move without crawling”, the agency said.
Tohoku Electric Power said no irregularities had been found at its Onagawa nuclear power plant or at the idled Higashidori nuclear power plant after the earthquake.
East Japan Railway said it had halted some trains following the quake, including Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed services.
Earthquakes are frequent in Japan, one of the world’s most seismically active areas.
The country accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher.
Reuters