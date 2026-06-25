Thailand prepares USAR rescue mission for Venezuela earthquake

Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiseth chaired a meeting at 3pm on June 25 to monitor the earthquake situation in Venezuela.
The seismic event struck approximately 160 kilometres west of the capital, Caracas.
A magnitude 7.2 tremor occurred initially at a depth of 13.2 kilometres, which was subsequently followed by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The initial quake struck at 6:04pm local time on June 24, corresponding to 5:05am Thailand time on June 25.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has currently established a team to closely monitor the situation in Venezuela around the clock.
Authorities are fully prepared to dispatch the primary Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Thailand team, consisting of 46 personnel and three K9 dogs, along with essential search and rescue equipment to support relief operations.
This USAR Thailand team comprises members from the DDPM, the Department of Medical Services, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Engineering Institute of Thailand under H.M. the King's Patronage, the Environmental and Social Foundation, and NPC Safety and Environmental Service Co., Ltd.
Every participating agency is ready to commence its support mission immediately upon receiving an official request for urban search and rescue assistance.
Serving as a national search and rescue unit, USAR Thailand has successfully passed the assessment by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG External Classification: IEC).
The globally recognised team is certified to international search and rescue standards, rendering it highly capable of executing humanitarian aid missions both domestically and internationally.