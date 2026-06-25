Thailand prepares USAR rescue mission for Venezuela earthquake

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2026
Thailand prepares USAR rescue mission for Venezuela earthquake

Following massive earthquakes in Venezuela, Thai authorities are standing by with elite search and rescue units, complete with K9 dogs, to assist if needed.

  • Thailand is preparing to dispatch its primary Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, which includes 46 personnel and three K9 dogs, to assist with earthquake relief efforts.
  • The multi-agency team is fully prepared for immediate deployment but is awaiting an official request for assistance from Venezuela.
  • The USAR Thailand team is internationally certified by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), confirming its high capability for such humanitarian missions.

Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiseth chaired a meeting at 3pm on June 25 to monitor the earthquake situation in Venezuela.

The seismic event struck approximately 160 kilometres west of the capital, Caracas.

A magnitude 7.2 tremor occurred initially at a depth of 13.2 kilometres, which was subsequently followed by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The initial quake struck at 6:04pm local time on June 24, corresponding to 5:05am Thailand time on June 25.

Thailand prepares USAR rescue mission for Venezuela earthquake

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has currently established a team to closely monitor the situation in Venezuela around the clock.

Authorities are fully prepared to dispatch the primary Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Thailand team, consisting of 46 personnel and three K9 dogs, along with essential search and rescue equipment to support relief operations.

This USAR Thailand team comprises members from the DDPM, the Department of Medical Services, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Engineering Institute of Thailand under H.M. the King's Patronage, the Environmental and Social Foundation, and NPC Safety and Environmental Service Co., Ltd.

Thailand prepares USAR rescue mission for Venezuela earthquake

Thailand prepares USAR rescue mission for Venezuela earthquake

Every participating agency is ready to commence its support mission immediately upon receiving an official request for urban search and rescue assistance.

Serving as a national search and rescue unit, USAR Thailand has successfully passed the assessment by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG External Classification: IEC).

The globally recognised team is certified to international search and rescue standards, rendering it highly capable of executing humanitarian aid missions both domestically and internationally.

Thailand prepares USAR rescue mission for Venezuela earthquake

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