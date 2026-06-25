Thailand prepares USAR rescue mission for Venezuela earthquake

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has currently established a team to closely monitor the situation in Venezuela around the clock.

Authorities are fully prepared to dispatch the primary Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Thailand team, consisting of 46 personnel and three K9 dogs, along with essential search and rescue equipment to support relief operations.

This USAR Thailand team comprises members from the DDPM, the Department of Medical Services, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Engineering Institute of Thailand under H.M. the King's Patronage, the Environmental and Social Foundation, and NPC Safety and Environmental Service Co., Ltd.