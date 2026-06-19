Two minor earthquakes detected in Thailand and Vietnam, felt near Ubon Ratchathani

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported two earthquake events on Friday, according to its official monitoring website earthquake.tmd.go.th.
The first quake occurred in Thailand at 3.43am, measuring magnitude 1.6 at a shallow depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was in Mae Suai subdistrict, Mae Suai district, Chiang Rai province, at coordinates 19.696°N, 99.547°E.
The second event was recorded at 5.49am in Vietnam, with a magnitude of 4.0 at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located in central Vietnam at coordinates 15.067°N, 107.807°E.
The Vietnam quake was situated to the south-east of Mueang district in Ubon Ratchathani province, approximately 317 kilometres away.
A magnitude 1.6 earthquake is classified as very minor, typically not felt by people but detectable by instruments.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake is considered moderate and may cause light shaking indoors, such as rattling windows or vibrating objects.
Authorities note that while such quakes are generally not destructive, stronger tremors can still occur in the region, and monitoring remains essential.
Members of the public can follow official earthquake information through the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.