Two minor earthquakes detected in Thailand and Vietnam, felt near Ubon Ratchathani

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported two earthquake events on Friday, according to its official monitoring website earthquake.tmd.go.th.

The first quake occurred in Thailand at 3.43am, measuring magnitude 1.6 at a shallow depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was in Mae Suai subdistrict, Mae Suai district, Chiang Rai province, at coordinates 19.696°N, 99.547°E.

The second event was recorded at 5.49am in Vietnam, with a magnitude of 4.0 at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located in central Vietnam at coordinates 15.067°N, 107.807°E.

The Vietnam quake was situated to the south-east of Mueang district in Ubon Ratchathani province, approximately 317 kilometres away.