Moo Deng turns two with three-day birthday festival at Khao Kheow Open Zoo

Birthday cake, fan meeting and keeper team

On July 10, Moo Deng’s actual birthday, visitors will be invited to join a birthday song activity and present a special birthday cake to the pygmy hippo.

Fans will also be able to take part in a fan meeting with “Captain Wit” and members of Moo Deng’s popular keeper team, including Phi Benz, Phi Nick and Phi Toad, together with the Zoo Keeper Creator team.

The zoo said the activities are designed to create a warm, family-friendly atmosphere while allowing visitors to learn more about the daily work of animal keepers and the care of pygmy hippos.

Hippo Village project to be showcased

A key highlight of the event will be the exhibition for Hippo Village, a new development project for the hippopotamus display area.

According to the zoo, the project aims to raise the quality of life for animals while offering visitors a more engaging and up-to-date educational experience. The exhibition will introduce the concept and planned development of the new hippo zone to the public during the birthday festival.

The project also reflects the zoo’s effort to move Moo Deng’s fame beyond short-term internet popularity and towards long-term conservation awareness and responsible tourism.

Three days of activities for families and fans

Throughout the three-day event, visitors can enjoy a range of activities around the venue, including a wildlife mascot parade, game booths with prizes, a birthday card-writing activity for Moo Deng, and the sale of exclusive Moo Deng souvenirs.

Local products from Chonburi will also be available through OTOP booths, adding a community tourism element to the celebration.

The zoo hopes the festival will encourage families, tourists and fans to spend more time in Chonburi while supporting local products and zoo-based learning activities.

Free admission for children and seniors

From July 10 to 12, Khao Kheow Open Zoo will offer free admission to children aged 12 or under, or those no taller than 135 centimetres, as well as visitors aged 60 and above.

The free-entry offer applies throughout the event period, although vehicle entry fees will still be charged.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo is inviting tourists and Moo Deng fans to join the birthday celebration, visit the Hippo Village exhibition and take part in the special activities. For more information, visitors can contact the zoo at 0-3831-8444.