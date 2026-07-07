Go Healthy with Taiwan 2026 Launches New Top 20 Mentorship Program to Turn Bold Health Ideas into Market-Ready Solutions



How to Submit a Proposal

Eligible participants can submit their proposals through the official Go Healthy with Taiwan website. Proposals must be submitted in English and should outline the proposed solution, its expected impact, and how it integrates Taiwanese products, technologies, services, or business models. Submissions will be evaluated based on predefined judging criteria.



Submission Details & Deadlines

Official Website & Applications: https://gohealthy.taiwanexcellence.org/

https://gohealthy.taiwanexcellence.org/ Submission Deadline: August 5, 2026 (23:59 GMT+8)

August 5, 2026 (23:59 GMT+8) Note: Applications cannot be modified after submission.

The top three winning proposals will each receive US$30,000, while the Top 20 finalists will receive personalized mentorship from industry experts. The six finalists will also be invited on a sponsored visit to Taiwan to engage with leading Taiwanese enterprises, experience the country's health innovation ecosystem firsthand, and compete in the final round.

The global health sector is being transformed by AI, preventive care, and longevity-focused technologies, creating new opportunities across healthcare, hospitality, insurance, workplace wellness, and sports science. With proven strengths in smart healthcare, digital health, and systems integration, Taiwan offers technologies that can be readily adapted across global markets. As Thailand continues to emerge as a hub for digital health and wellness entrepreneurship, the campaign provides a platform to scale promising ideas through collaboration with Taiwan.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://gohealthy.taiwanexcellence.org/