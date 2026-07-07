Southern Thailand awaits historic UNESCO decision on Wat Phra Mahathat

Thailand is hoping for a historic cultural milestone as Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat moves closer to possible inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List — a decision that could make it the first World Heritage site in Southern Thailand.
Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised on Monday (July 6) led senior officials and relevant agencies to inspect preparations at the revered temple, as the province counts down to the World Heritage Committee’s consideration of Thailand’s nomination later this month.
The visit brought together executives from the Fine Arts Department, Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial authorities and local agencies to review readiness in conservation, site management, public communication and planned cultural activities ahead of the UNESCO decision.
The World Heritage Committee is scheduled to meet in Busan, South Korea, from July 19 to 29, with Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan among the cultural nominations to be examined.
For Nakhon Si Thammarat, the nomination carries significance beyond heritage recognition. If approved, the temple would place Southern Thailand on the UNESCO World Heritage map for the first time, strengthening the province’s identity as one of the country’s most important historic and spiritual centres.
The Culture Ministry has highlighted the temple’s Outstanding Universal Value, citing its role as a meeting point of civilisations, religious beliefs and artistic traditions shaped by Brahmanism, Hinduism, Mahayana Buddhism and Theravada Buddhism.
Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan has long stood at the heart of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s religious and cultural life. Its grand Phra Borommathat Chedi is not only an architectural landmark but also a symbol of faith that has connected generations of worshippers, artisans and local communities.
The temple’s heritage extends beyond its ancient structures. It remains closely linked with living traditions, including Buddhist ceremonies, local legends, Nora performance, community rituals and forms of local wisdom that continue to shape the cultural identity of Southern Thailand.
Officials said the nomination reflects both the temple’s historic importance and its continuing role as a sacred space where tangible and intangible heritage remain deeply intertwined.
Nakhon Si Thammarat Province and the Fine Arts Department have prepared a programme of cultural events throughout July under the theme “Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan: Faith of Nakhon, World Heritage for Humanity.”
Activities will include historical exhibitions on the temple and its World Heritage journey, Buddhist chanting ceremonies, recitation of the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta, Nora performances, a light and sound presentation recounting the temple’s legends, and an illumination of the Phra Borommathat Chedi.
Following the official announcement, the province plans further celebrations featuring Khon masked dance, academic forums, local cultural performances, a Buddhist Lent candle-casting ceremony and the opening of a permanent exhibition, “The Great Pagoda of Nakhon Si Thammarat,” at the Nakhon Si Thammarat National Museum.
The Ministry of Culture and the Fine Arts Department have also prepared long-term management measures in line with World Heritage standards. These include ancient monument conservation, digital heritage databases, structural studies, buffer-zone development and measures to safeguard intangible cultural heritage.
Officials say successful inscription would help raise international awareness of Thai cultural heritage, support conservation work, promote cultural tourism, generate income for local communities and enhance Thailand’s image on the global stage.
For Nakhon Si Thammarat, the decision will be more than a UNESCO listing. It will be a moment of recognition for a temple that has carried the faith, memory and cultural life of the South for centuries.