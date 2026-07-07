Southern Thailand awaits historic UNESCO decision on Wat Phra Mahathat

A living centre of faith and tradition

Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan has long stood at the heart of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s religious and cultural life. Its grand Phra Borommathat Chedi is not only an architectural landmark but also a symbol of faith that has connected generations of worshippers, artisans and local communities.

The temple’s heritage extends beyond its ancient structures. It remains closely linked with living traditions, including Buddhist ceremonies, local legends, Nora performance, community rituals and forms of local wisdom that continue to shape the cultural identity of Southern Thailand.

Officials said the nomination reflects both the temple’s historic importance and its continuing role as a sacred space where tangible and intangible heritage remain deeply intertwined.

Province prepares month-long celebrations

Nakhon Si Thammarat Province and the Fine Arts Department have prepared a programme of cultural events throughout July under the theme “Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan: Faith of Nakhon, World Heritage for Humanity.”

Activities will include historical exhibitions on the temple and its World Heritage journey, Buddhist chanting ceremonies, recitation of the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta, Nora performances, a light and sound presentation recounting the temple’s legends, and an illumination of the Phra Borommathat Chedi.

Following the official announcement, the province plans further celebrations featuring Khon masked dance, academic forums, local cultural performances, a Buddhist Lent candle-casting ceremony and the opening of a permanent exhibition, “The Great Pagoda of Nakhon Si Thammarat,” at the Nakhon Si Thammarat National Museum.

Long-term protection plan in place

The Ministry of Culture and the Fine Arts Department have also prepared long-term management measures in line with World Heritage standards. These include ancient monument conservation, digital heritage databases, structural studies, buffer-zone development and measures to safeguard intangible cultural heritage.

Officials say successful inscription would help raise international awareness of Thai cultural heritage, support conservation work, promote cultural tourism, generate income for local communities and enhance Thailand’s image on the global stage.

For Nakhon Si Thammarat, the decision will be more than a UNESCO listing. It will be a moment of recognition for a temple that has carried the faith, memory and cultural life of the South for centuries.