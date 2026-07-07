Stop Chasing the Shiniest Tool — Start Measuring What Matters

As Thailand's economy stalls, MFEC chief Siriwat Vongjarukorn urges organisations to ditch tech for technology's sake and embrace AI that pays for itself from day one.

Thailand finds itself in an uncomfortable position. GDP growth languishing below two per cent — the weakest in ASEAN; a stagnant domestic market; and a workforce caught between the promise of artificial intelligence and the paralysis of not knowing quite what to do with it.

Against that backdrop, Siriwat Vongjarukorn, chief executive of MFEC, has a blunt prescription for local organisations: stop buying technology, and start buying outcomes.

"It is no longer about which technology is the best or the most famous," he says. "You have to buy the technology that is most appropriate for you — the one that actually works for your situation."

The distinction matters enormously in the current climate. For years, the conventional wisdom held that investing in the boldest platform would eventually pay dividends. That logic has quietly collapsed. When revenues are flat, Siriwat argues, rising technology costs do not sit alongside profitability — they race ahead of it.

"When the cost of technology overtakes your net profit, IT stops being a weapon and becomes a burden," he warns.



The Promptless Imperative

MFEC's own experience selling AI over the past two years crystallised the problem. Clients purchased licences, attended training sessions, and waited for productivity to arrive.

It rarely did — not because the technology failed, but because adoption did. Thai employees, Siriwat observes, share a cultural tendency: when they do not understand something, they stay silent rather than asking for help. When pushed, they resist.

