MFEC, Confluent see real-time data as core to Thailand’s AI future

Where Thai organisations are struggling

Chin said businesses in Thailand are clearly moving into AI, with many firms setting up teams, launching initiatives and issuing mandates. But one weakness continues to surface: the underlying data foundation is often not ready for production use.

Siriwat argued that the challenge in Thailand is not purely technological, but also organisational. Many companies are trying to bolt AI on to old structures and processes, or hand responsibility to a single technology executive, instead of redesigning the business around shared data and a clear strategy.

He said AI will not deliver real value if it remains trapped in silos, duplicated across teams or disconnected from broader business goals.

“The question should not be whether an organisation has an AI strategy,” Siriwat said. “The question is what that AI strategy is.”

He added that once a company has an AI strategy, the person responsible for putting it into practice must understand more than IT or infrastructure. That person, he said, must also understand the structure of the business and be able to explain how data and AI can create a comparative advantage over competitors.

In MFEC’s view, AI must move beyond personal productivity and start driving revenue, reducing risk and strengthening competitiveness at enterprise level.

Why data streaming is part of the answer

That is where data streaming platforms come in. According to Chin, data streaming platforms such as Confluent help organisations connect fragmented systems and push updates in real time whenever source data changes, allowing downstream applications and teams to respond immediately.

He said this must be backed by strong governance. Confluent highlighted capabilities such as role-based access control, stream lineage and schema registry to ensure the right people can access the right data, trace where that data travels across the organisation and maintain consistent formats across systems.

Those controls, Chin said, are essential if businesses want to scale real-time AI without creating fresh data chaos.

MFEC and Confluent deepen push into Thailand

The growing cooperation between MFEC and Confluent is aimed squarely at this gap in the Thai market.

MFEC is positioning itself as a partner that can help businesses turn AI ambition into operational outcomes, while Confluent sees Thailand as a major market, with especially strong demand from banking and financial services, alongside growing interest from telecoms and retail.

Together, the two companies argue that the future of AI in Thailand will not be decided by the firms with the loudest pilots, but by those that can connect their data, break down silos and act in real time.