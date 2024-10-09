MFEC sees partnership tool for Thai tech industry’s growth as Chinese IT giant expanding overseas

Thai tech firm MFEC Plc believes that forging strategic partnerships is crucial for driving growth in Thailand’s tech sector, especially as Southeast Asia becomes a focus for information technology (IT) expansion.

Speaking to The Nation, MFEC chief executive officer Siriwat Vongjarukorn said Thai tech companies are facing challenges due to high costs, and this leads to increased product prices for customers.

Siriwat said operating costs for tech companies in Thailand are higher than in other countries such as Singapore and Malaysia, where they tend to see greater profits.

“The prices of [tech] products keep rising. When the costs for IT firms outpace their profit growth, it creates a burden that ultimately falls on the consumer. If costs are high, how can we reduce them except by passing them on to customers?” he explained.

The CEO noted, however, that this issue could be addressed through partnerships with global tech leaders, pointing to MFEC’s collaboration with Chinese giant Tencent Cloud.

At the beginning of September, MFEC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tencent Cloud to enhance their businesses jointly.

“We were looking to learn how to take care of our customers thoroughly, so we needed to find a strategic partner that is stable, has expertise, and can help us take care of our customers,” Siriwat said.