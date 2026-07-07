Thailand welcomes 16.21m foreign tourists as summer holidays lift arrivals

Thailand welcomed more than 16.21 million foreign tourists between January 1 and July 4, generating 782.57 billion baht in tourism revenue, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said on Monday (July 6).

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the latest assessment showed Thailand had received 16,210,890 international arrivals during the period, down 3.11% from the same period last year.

The ministry said the figures were still subject to further updates as it was awaiting data from the Immigration Bureau for part of the reporting period.