Emirates boosts Phuket service with third daily A350 flight

Emirates is strengthening its presence in Thailand by increasing its Dubai-Phuket service to three flights per day, using its latest Airbus A350 aircraft.

The airline began operating the additional daily service between Dubai and Phuket on July 6, 2026, as part of its strategy to expand routes to the Andaman tourism hub.

The expansion brings Emirates’ total Phuket services to 21 flights per week, responding to rising travel demand from Europe and the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, markets during the summer travel season.

Outbound flight EK390 arrives in Phuket at 8.10am, while return flight EK391 departs Phuket at 10am. The schedule is well timed for passengers connecting from major European cities such as London, Paris and Frankfurt.