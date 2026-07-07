Emirates boosts Phuket service with third daily A350 flight

Emirates is strengthening its presence in Thailand by increasing its Dubai-Phuket service to three flights per day, using its latest Airbus A350 aircraft.
The airline began operating the additional daily service between Dubai and Phuket on July 6, 2026, as part of its strategy to expand routes to the Andaman tourism hub.
The expansion brings Emirates’ total Phuket services to 21 flights per week, responding to rising travel demand from Europe and the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, markets during the summer travel season.
Outbound flight EK390 arrives in Phuket at 8.10am, while return flight EK391 departs Phuket at 10am. The schedule is well timed for passengers connecting from major European cities such as London, Paris and Frankfurt.
The Airbus A350-900 serving the route features a three-class cabin configuration, comprising 32 Business Class seats, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy Class seats.
A key highlight is the introduction of Premium Economy on the Phuket route, offering passengers more legroom and a checked-baggage allowance of up to 35 kilogrammes.
Passengers will also be able to experience modern onboard features, including wireless charging in Business Class, Emirates’ ice inflight entertainment system with 4K HDR screens, and high-performance Wi-Fi powered by the Global Xpress satellite network, offering bandwidth up to 10 times higher than the current average aircraft bandwidth.
The addition of flight EK391 will also significantly strengthen cargo connectivity from Phuket. The daytime departure to Dubai will increase capacity for perishable goods, electronic components and general cargo, while improving onward connections to destinations worldwide.
The expansion forms part of Emirates’ continued investment in Thailand. Recent developments include the renovation of its passenger lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s SAT-1 terminal, the opening of an Emirates World store, and the expansion of fifth-freedom routes linking Thailand with Cambodia and Vietnam.
Emirates said the move underscores Thailand’s position as a key connecting point in Southeast Asia.
Sources: Emirates