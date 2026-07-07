Squishy toys raise concerns over chemical exposure and lasting waste

“Squishies”, colourful toys with soft, squeezable surfaces, are becoming highly popular among children around the world.

But beneath their cute appearance lie worrying risks.

Most of these toys are made from polyurethane, a type of polymer formed through chemical reactions.

Although they may appear harmless, the manufacturing process often involves complex chemicals, such as catalysts, flame retardants and solvents, which may remain in the final product.

These chemicals can evaporate as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), directly affecting indoor air quality.

Some VOCs can irritate the eyes and respiratory tract.

Prolonged exposure may harm the liver, kidneys and nervous system, and increase the risk of cancer.

These vapours have also been linked to triggering asthma or worsening asthma symptoms in children.

A study by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency found that the squishies tested released high levels of hazardous substances, including toluene, styrene and dimethylformamide.

Scientists also found that VOC levels in some toys were alarmingly high.