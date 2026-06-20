Phuket Poised to Dethrone Bangkok as AssetWise's Revenue Crown

ASW and Rhom Bho Property's 47.4 billion-baht island portfolio is on track to outpace the capital next year, insulated by a foreign-driven backlog with a near-zero cancellation rate.
Thai property developer AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW) and its southern partner Rhom Bho Property announced at a media briefing on Friday at their flagship "The Title" sales gallery in Bang Tao, Phuket, that the island's luxury real estate market is on track to overtake Bangkok as the group's primary revenue driver next year.
Driven by booming cross-border demand and an insulated, cash-rich foreign buyer pool, the developers are leveraging a massive 47,447 million baht ($1.38 billion) island portfolio under the joint "The Title" brand to bypass the high mortgage rejection rates currently stalling the domestic housing market in Greater Bangkok.
"Revenue from Phuket is likely to overtake Bangkok next year," stated Kromchet Vipanpong, chief executive of ASW. "While Bangkok should return to excitement in six months to a year, the bank rejection rates for Thai customers are a financial reality we must accept."
This strategic pivot underlines a significant structural shift, transforming the group's southern operations from a high-growth regional division into the primary balance sheet engine for the entire corporate group.
The Capital Drag vs the Phuket Pull
The rationale behind ASW’s aggressive reallocation of capital to Phuket is rooted in the diverging macroeconomic indicators of Thailand's dual property markets. Greater Bangkok's residential sector faces persistent headwinds from elevated domestic household debt and stringent retail credit lending, which have driven up bank loan rejection rates.
For developers reliant on domestic mortgages, this creates substantial friction in unit transfers and delays revenue recognition.
Conversely, Phuket offers a structurally insulated landscape. The island’s property sector is predominantly driven by international purchasing power, consisting of buyers who do not require financing from domestic Thai banking institutions.
International demand already accounted for around 60% of Phuket transactions in the third quarter of 2025, with projections pointing towards a 65% market share for 2026.
Nationwide government transfer data from 2025 reflects this robust cross-border activity, with nearly 4,000 condominium units transferred to foreign nationals in the first quarter alone, generating a transaction value exceeding 16,000 million baht ($465 million).
This international demand operates under a progressive framework where buyers advance 25% of the property value at signing, another 25% at the foundation stage, and a final 25% upon structural completion.
Collecting 75% of the purchase price as non-refundable capital prior to physical transfer effectively eliminates mortgage-default risks and secures a backlog with a near-zero cancellation rate.
As of 31 March 2026, the Phuket-focused backlog stands at 21,669 million baht ($630 million)—accounting for 57% of the group’s total consolidated backlog of 38,010 million baht ($1.10 billion)—providing clear revenue visibility through to 2028.
The 'Bang Tao Effect': Structural Modernisation
Underpinning this corporate confidence is a broader structural transformation known by market analysts as the "Bang Tao Effect". This term encapsulates the corridor’s evolution from a seasonal holiday strip into a self-sustaining luxury residential enclave, often described as the "Sukhumvit of Phuket".
Mirroring Bangkok’s prime central business district, the Cherngtalay and Bang Tao areas have matured into an integrated ecosystem of high-end hospitality, retail, and wellness infrastructure.
This expansion is anchored by the established Laguna Phuket resort community, a benchmark for collective estate management. Premium residential assets in these micro-markets consistently register annual rental yields exceeding 10%, supported by sustained demand from expatriates and long-stay travellers.
The "Bang Tao Effect" is, at its core, a story about permanent residency replacing seasonal tourism. Phuket now hosts 18 international schools, currently enrolling between 6,000 and 7,500 students as of the 2025–2026 academic year—a clear indicator of families committing long-term capital to the island.
Furthermore, five world-class marinas and one deep-sea port collectively receive some 1,500 vessels every year, serving as a leading indicator of the ultra-high-net-worth demographic now residing on the island. The island's healthcare infrastructure is expanding in kind, with a new 200-bed international-standard hospital under development in Kamala.
Geopolitical dynamics continue to reinforce this structural demand. By 2024, buyers from Russia and the CIS block accounted for approximately 25–30% of off-plan sales, while European purchasers (predominantly British, German, and Scandinavian) constituted another 25%.
This influx represents safe-haven capital reallocations from regions experiencing macroeconomic or political volatility. Long-term structural upside is further supported by major public infrastructure projects, including the planned Phase 2 expansion of Phuket International Airport by 2031 and the Kathu–Patong Expressway tunnel scheduled for 2030.
Financial Momentum and Capital Allocation
Following ASW’s acquisition of a 68.87% controlling stake in Rhom Bho Property (ticker: TITLE) in 2023, the joint entity commands a combined portfolio of 16 projects valued at 47,447 million baht ($1.38 billion).
Under this corporate arrangement, ASW oversees operations in Greater Bangkok, while Rhom Bho Property manages developments from Prachuap Khiri Khan southward under "The Title" umbrella brand, with 100% of these southern revenues consolidated into ASW’s group accounts.
For the full year 2026, the group is targeting total revenue of 12,500 million baht ($363 million)—a 32% year-on-year expansion from FY2025's 9,466 million baht ($275 million)—with Phuket assets expected to generate roughly half of this total. This target is underpinned by an all-time high of 26,760 million baht ($778 million) in scheduled group completions across both regions.
To sustain this pipeline, the firm maintains a land bank capable of supporting 50,000 million baht ($1.45 billion) in future development value over the next five to ten years, backed by a 3,000 million baht ($87 million) capital expenditure budget earmarked for Phuket land acquisitions.
First-quarter results for 2026 confirmed this strong trajectory, with group revenue rising 20% year-on-year to 2,162 million baht ($63 million) and net profit increasing 14% to 230 million baht ($6.7 million).
The shared brand operations in Phuket contributed 62% of the quarter's 6,854 million baht ($199 million) total presales, highlighted by a 227% surge in Rhom Bho Property’s standalone sales revenue to 516 million baht ($15 million).
Sector Maturity and Outlook
Asked whether Phuket's residential market might be approaching saturation, Kromchet was emphatic in his rebuttal. "Many people ask if Phuket is saturated. I think we are still far from that; this is just the beginning."
Phuket's residential market has seen more than 45,066 new units launched since 2021, with 72 new residential projects launched by the end of 2025 at a combined investment value exceeding 81,643 million baht ($2.37 billion).
Market data from Colliers International Thailand indicates that the island market is expected to remain highly resilient throughout 2026. Phuket's villa sector recorded a transaction increase of more than 20% during 2025, supported by 1,263 new villa launches and a cumulative sales rate of 76% for luxury properties priced above 90 million baht ($2.6 million).
For ASW and its partner, that maturation is precisely the opportunity. After fifteen years of island-specific operational expertise—understanding Phuket's eight-month rainy season, coastal building regulations, shadow patterns, and foreign buyer psychology—the shared brand carries an entrenched competitive moat.
"Others are just beginning to scout Phuket," Kromchet noted. "We have the island-specific operational data. You cannot replicate that experience from a spreadsheet in Bangkok."
If these projections prove correct, the southern island province that once appeared as a secondary market on ASW's corporate map will firmly establish itself at the very top of it.