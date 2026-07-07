Malaysia seeks overland durian export route to China via Thailand

Malaysia is pursuing an overland route through Thailand to send local durians to China, as the government seeks to lower logistics costs, support growers and widen access to the Chinese market.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said talks were underway with the Thai government and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), with land transport seen as a cheaper alternative to the air freight currently used by producers.

“The Thai Agriculture Minister (Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Suriya Juangroongruangkit) has met me, and we will discuss how to facilitate exports to China via land and rail routes.