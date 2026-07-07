Thai Airways Australia routes unaffected by alleged heroin case

Chai Eamsiri, chief executive officer of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, said, in an update on the case involving Thai Airways crew arrested by Australian authorities, that information in the case was still changing almost daily because investigations by the relevant agencies had not yet been completed, making it impossible to conclude all the details clearly.

Thai Airways had not become involved in or interfered with the authorities’ investigation process, leaving it to agencies with authority to proceed under their procedures, while the company was only monitoring the situation closely.

On employee discipline, he confirmed that the company already had clear rules and requirements.