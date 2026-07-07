Typhoon Bavi to miss Thailand but bring heavier monsoon rain from July 10

Typhoon Bavi is not expected to move into Thailand, but the storm will strengthen the monsoon and bring heavier rain to many parts of the country from July 10, the Thai Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday.

The department said Bavi, currently over the Pacific Ocean, is forecast to move past Taiwan and make landfall along China’s eastern coast between July 11 and 12. Travellers planning to visit Taiwan or China during that period have been advised to check weather updates before departure.

Although the typhoon will not directly hit Thailand, its indirect influence is expected to intensify the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand from July 10 to 13, bringing more thundershowers and isolated heavy rain nationwide.