Thailand Rejects Allegations Concerning an Explosion on Cambodian Territory

With reference to Cambodia’s allegation that Thai soldiers threw a hand grenade into a Cambodian position on 5 July 2026, along with the circulation of images on social media showing injured Cambodian soldiers,



The Royal Thai Army and the Joint Information Center on the Thailand – Cambodia Situation (JIC) have already issued statements to clarify details surrounding the incident. Following a factual verification with the Thai military units on the ground, it was determined that the explosion occurred on Cambodian territory and was not caused by Thai forces, as alleged. The assessment further indicates that the incident most likely resulted from newly deployed Cambodian troops who were unfamiliar with the terrain and lacked operational experience, and may have accidentally stepped on a landmine in the area.



Thailand reaffirms that all actions conducted by the Thai forces are carried out in strict adherence to operational orders, the rules of engagement, international law and the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) between Thailand and Cambodia on 27 December 2025. Thailand remains firmly committed to the principles of restraint, transparency and accountability.

In this regard, Thailand calls upon the Cambodian side to refrain from making unsubstantiated allegations which not only reflect a lack of judgement, good faith and sincerity, but distort the facts, create misunderstanding and seriously undermine the peaceful atmosphere along the border.