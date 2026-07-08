Thailand raw fish dishes linked to liver fluke and bile duct cancer risk

Reports on screening of more than 12,700 first-year students in the 2026 academic year at Mahasarakham University found that 4,233 tested positive for liver fluke infection, or 33%.

Screening of 1,922 first-year students at Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University (RMU) found 380 positive results, or 19%.

The screening used urine tests.

The Cholangiocarcinoma Research Institute at Khon Kaen University said the OV-RDT urine test kit, marketed as OV-ATK, had shown strong performance in detecting liver fluke infection among people in the Northeast.

Researchers from the institute published the findings in Infectious Diseases of Poverty (2023) 12:102.

Compared with faecal testing, the kit correctly detected most positive cases and correctly ruled out most negative cases, with a sensitivity of 94.2% and a specificity of 93.2%.

The kit also produced results that were highly consistent with urine-based laboratory testing and faecal testing.

It could detect very low levels of liver fluke antigens in urine, while the chance of reacting with other parasites was very low at 2%.