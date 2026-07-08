Last-eight battle – World Cup quarter-final line-up complete

The World Cup 2026 has reached the quarter-final stage, with eight nations still in contention for the trophy after the completion of the last-16 round.

The final line-up features Norway, England, Spain, Belgium, France, Morocco, Argentina and Switzerland, setting up four high-stakes matches for places in the semi-finals. The quarter-finals will be played from July 10-12 in Thailand time.





Defending champions Argentina remain on course to retain their title after coming from behind to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. Switzerland completed the last-eight line-up after defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time, reaching their first World Cup quarter-final since 1954.

The results mean Argentina will meet Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while Norway face England in another tie on the same side of the draw. France will take on Morocco, and Spain will meet Belgium, with the winners moving one step closer to the final.