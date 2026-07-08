Last-eight battle – World Cup quarter-final line-up complete

The World Cup 2026 has reached the quarter-final stage, with eight nations still in contention for the trophy after the completion of the last-16 round.
The final line-up features Norway, England, Spain, Belgium, France, Morocco, Argentina and Switzerland, setting up four high-stakes matches for places in the semi-finals. The quarter-finals will be played from July 10-12 in Thailand time.
Defending champions Argentina remain on course to retain their title after coming from behind to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. Switzerland completed the last-eight line-up after defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time, reaching their first World Cup quarter-final since 1954.
The results mean Argentina will meet Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while Norway face England in another tie on the same side of the draw. France will take on Morocco, and Spain will meet Belgium, with the winners moving one step closer to the final.
World Cup 2026 last-16 results
World Cup 2026 quarter-final teams
World Cup 2026 quarter-final schedule, Thailand time
Friday, July 10
3am: France v Morocco
Saturday, July 11
2am: Spain v Belgium
Sunday, July 12
4am: Norway v England
8am: Argentina v Switzerland
Thai viewers can watch World Cup 2026 matches through MONOMAX, with selected matches also shown on MONOMAX SPORTS. JAS and MONO earlier confirmed that all 104 World Cup matches would be streamed live on MONOMAX, while selected key matches would be available on MONOMAX SPORTS.