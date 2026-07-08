Last-eight battle – World Cup quarter-final line-up complete

WEDNESDAY, JULY 08, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Last-eight battle – World Cup quarter-final line-up complete

The World Cup 2026 quarter-final line-up is complete, with France, Morocco, Spain, Belgium, Norway, England, Argentina and Switzerland chasing semi-final places

The World Cup 2026 has reached the quarter-final stage, with eight nations still in contention for the trophy after the completion of the last-16 round.

The final line-up features Norway, England, Spain, Belgium, France, Morocco, Argentina and Switzerland, setting up four high-stakes matches for places in the semi-finals. The quarter-finals will be played from July 10-12 in Thailand time.

Last-eight battle – World Cup quarter-final line-up complete

Defending champions Argentina remain on course to retain their title after coming from behind to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. Switzerland completed the last-eight line-up after defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time, reaching their first World Cup quarter-final since 1954.

The results mean Argentina will meet Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while Norway face England in another tie on the same side of the draw. France will take on Morocco, and Spain will meet Belgium, with the winners moving one step closer to the final.

World Cup 2026 last-16 results

  • Morocco beat Canada 3-0
  • France beat Paraguay 1-0
  • Norway beat Brazil 2-1
  • England beat Mexico 3-2
  • Spain beat Portugal 1-0
  • Belgium beat the United States 4-1
  • Argentina beat Egypt 3-2
  • Switzerland drew 0-0 with Colombia and won 4-3 on penalties

World Cup 2026 quarter-final teams

  • Norway
  • England
  • Spain
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Morocco
  • Argentina
  • Switzerland

World Cup 2026 quarter-final schedule, Thailand time

Friday, July 10

3am: France v Morocco

Saturday, July 11

2am: Spain v Belgium

Sunday, July 12

4am: Norway v England

8am: Argentina v Switzerland

Thai viewers can watch World Cup 2026 matches through MONOMAX, with selected matches also shown on MONOMAX SPORTS. JAS and MONO earlier confirmed that all 104 World Cup matches would be streamed live on MONOMAX, while selected key matches would be available on MONOMAX SPORTS.

The Nation Editorial Team

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