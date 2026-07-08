Thai Airways reduces fares on selected routes as jet fuel prices ease

Tensions in the Middle East have begun to ease, causing global oil prices to fall steadily.

As a result, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has cut fares across its system by an average of about 20-30% on some routes from early July 2026 to strengthen its competitiveness.

The reduction covers both ticket fares and fuel surcharges.

Chai Eamsiri, chief executive officer of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, said the airline had set up a “war room” team to monitor market conditions and oil prices closely every day.

It found that Jet A-1 aviation fuel prices had started to fall to about US$110 per barrel, down from a previous peak of US$240 per barrel.

Although the price remains higher than at the start of last year, or before the war in the Middle East, when aviation fuel stood at US$90 per barrel, it still allows the company to reduce ticket prices, even if fares may not yet return to pre-war levels.