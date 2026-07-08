Thailand outlines balanced security cooperation with US and China

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said during his visit to Hawaii in the United States that his meeting with the commander of US forces in the Pacific had covered regional security, an exchange of views between Thailand and the US, and efforts to strengthen bilateral security cooperation.
Thailand, he noted, is the United States’ oldest treaty ally in the region.
Regarding “security amid China-US competition”, the Thai minister reiterated that Thailand was not choosing one country over another.
Instead, Bangkok wanted to promote security cooperation with the US for its own security, while pursuing similar cooperation with China.
Security ties with the United States, he added, had existed for many years, with both countries working together to address various challenges, particularly during the Cold War.
As the world had changed, Thailand needed to modernise security cooperation and make it more responsive to new challenges.
The approach was not aimed at any one country, but at preparing for situations that could arise.
On views that the visit to the US could be seen as choosing sides, Sihasak reaffirmed that Thailand was not taking sides.
The country, he said, was placing its own security first and had the right to make its own choices.
At the same time, security cooperation with China would continue as part of efforts to maintain balance and relations with the two major powers, based on Thai interests.
On regional security, Sihasak said Thailand believed the region should be guided by international rules and an open order that included all countries without excluding any one nation.
The talks with the Pacific commander also covered Thailand’s goal of developing its defence capabilities and acquiring the most modern defence equipment.
Orders had already been placed for equipment from the US, with Washington providing low-interest loans for some items.
Thailand had submitted its list of intended purchases so the US could help allocate the equipment.
The discussion also covered cybersecurity, as many threats currently facing Thailand stemmed from the spread of cybercrime, a matter of particular concern to both countries, especially online scams.
The United States was ready to support Thailand on this issue and wanted the country to continue organising meetings on combatting transnational crime, given the heavy impact on the US and countries around the world.
Washington was also prepared to support Thailand’s development of its defence industry.
On maritime issues between Thailand and Cambodia, Sihasak confirmed that the US side had not raised questions on the matter.
However, the United States wanted both countries to be able to hold bilateral talks, build trust and try to move beyond their differences.
The two sides also discussed the situation in Myanmar.
Sihasak said Thailand’s recent role had focused on pursuing a policy of greater re-engagement with Myanmar so the country could return to ASEAN.
At the same time, the process had to proceed on two tracks: once Thailand extended assistance, Myanmar also had to respond to ASEAN’s concerns about the situation.
An election would not mark the end of the matter, as peace talks and efforts to build reconciliation inside Myanmar should continue in parallel.
Sihasak said he had invited ASEAN foreign ministers to Bangkok on Sunday (July 12, 2026) to meet the Myanmar foreign minister and hear a briefing on how the situation had progressed.
The meeting would be another step in the policy of re-engaging with Myanmar and bringing the country back into ASEAN.
Initially, the Cambodian side was not available to attend.