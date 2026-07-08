Thailand outlines balanced security cooperation with US and China

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said during his visit to Hawaii in the United States that his meeting with the commander of US forces in the Pacific had covered regional security, an exchange of views between Thailand and the US, and efforts to strengthen bilateral security cooperation.

Thailand, he noted, is the United States’ oldest treaty ally in the region.

Regarding “security amid China-US competition”, the Thai minister reiterated that Thailand was not choosing one country over another.

Instead, Bangkok wanted to promote security cooperation with the US for its own security, while pursuing similar cooperation with China.

Security ties with the United States, he added, had existed for many years, with both countries working together to address various challenges, particularly during the Cold War.

As the world had changed, Thailand needed to modernise security cooperation and make it more responsive to new challenges.

The approach was not aimed at any one country, but at preparing for situations that could arise.

On views that the visit to the US could be seen as choosing sides, Sihasak reaffirmed that Thailand was not taking sides.