EC certifies Chadchart’s Bangkok governor win, Pattaya mayor result

Results cleared after June 28 vote

The Election Commission (EC) has certified the results of the June 28 local elections in Bangkok and Pattaya, clearing the way for Chadchart Sittipunt to return as Bangkok governor and Poramet Ngampichet to continue as Pattaya mayor.

The EC issued its announcement on July 7, covering the Bangkok governor election, all 50 Bangkok Metropolitan Council seats, the Pattaya mayoral election and Pattaya City Council seats.

Chadchart confirmed for second term

Chadchart was endorsed as Bangkok governor after winning 1,537,784 votes, while the EC also certified elected Bangkok councillors in all 50 districts.