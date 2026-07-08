EC certifies Chadchart’s Bangkok governor win, Pattaya mayor result

The Election Commission (EC) has certified the results of the June 28 local elections in Bangkok and Pattaya, clearing the way for Chadchart Sittipunt to return as Bangkok governor and Poramet Ngampichet to continue as Pattaya mayor.
The EC issued its announcement on July 7, covering the Bangkok governor election, all 50 Bangkok Metropolitan Council seats, the Pattaya mayoral election and Pattaya City Council seats.
Chadchart was endorsed as Bangkok governor after winning 1,537,784 votes, while the EC also certified elected Bangkok councillors in all 50 districts.
The certification formally confirms Chadchart’s return to City Hall for a second term, following a landslide victory in the capital’s gubernatorial race.
In Pattaya, the EC certified Poramet Ngampichet as mayor after he won 20,184 votes. The commission also certified the elected members of the Pattaya City Council.
The results put both Bangkok and Pattaya on track to move from the election phase into the formal start of their new local administrations.
The EC’s decision followed a review which found no election complaints that would give grounds to believe the June 28 polls had not been conducted honestly or transparently.
On that basis, the commission resolved to announce the results and certify the winning candidates under the legal process.
However, the certification does not prevent the EC from taking further action later.
The commission still has the authority to investigate, inquire or rule on cases if complaints, objections or evidence of possible irregularities are submitted after the results have been announced.
Reports said the EC Office would invite successful Bangkok candidates to receive their official certification documents at the EC headquarters on July 9.
The documents will allow those whose victories have been certified to proceed with the legal steps required before taking office.