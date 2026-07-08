Search under way after Pakistan cargo plane vanishes off Karachi coast

Five crew aboard missing aircraft

A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo aircraft carrying five crew members has gone missing off the coast of Karachi after reporting a navigation problem while flying from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan.

The aircraft, operated by K2 Airways, lost contact with air traffic control on Tuesday night, prompting Pakistani authorities to launch a search-and-rescue operation in the Arabian Sea.

Contact lost after technical report

Pakistan aviation authorities said the aircraft reported a navigation system issue at 9.18pm Pakistan time while approaching Karachi. Air traffic control attempted to guide the plane, but communication was lost minutes later after radar showed it descending rapidly.

The aircraft was around 155 nautical miles, or 287 kilometres, west of Karachi when contact was lost, according to Pakistan’s airports authority.