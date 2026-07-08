Anutin reaffirms Thai-Egyptian ties at Egypt National Day reception

Youssef said that philosophy continued to guide Egypt’s foreign policy under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and remained central to Egypt’s international engagement.

Anutin praises historic relationship

In his remarks, Anutin congratulated the government and people of Egypt on the occasion of their National Day and reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

“Thailand and Egypt enjoy a relationship founded on mutual respect, trust and genuine friendship between our peoples,” he said.

He added that Egypt held a special place in Thailand’s diplomatic history as the first country in the Arab world and Africa to establish diplomatic relations with Thailand.

“This is a partnership that we deeply value and are proud of,” the prime minister said.

Trade and investment gaining momentum

Anutin highlighted the continued expansion of bilateral economic cooperation, noting that trade between Thailand and Egypt is approaching US$1 billion.

He also pointed to growing Thai investment in Egypt as a sign of deepening economic ties between the two countries.

The prime minister said people-to-people exchanges remained another important pillar of the relationship, particularly in tourism, education, culture and religious ties, all of which continue to strengthen mutual understanding between the two nations.

Cultural diplomacy strengthens ties

Ambassador Youssef said the past year had seen remarkable progress in Thai-Egyptian relations.

She described the participation of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya in the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum as a defining moment in the friendship between the two countries.

The ambassador said the visit had sparked renewed interest among the Thai public in Egypt’s heritage and contributed to growing tourism between Thailand and Egypt.

She added that cultural diplomacy often succeeds in bringing people closer where words alone cannot.

Cooperation expands across key sectors

The ambassador also highlighted growing momentum in several areas of bilateral cooperation.

These included the successful convening of the eighth round of political consultations, the establishment of the first Thai industrial investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and expanding healthcare cooperation involving Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, Mahidol University and leading Egyptian pharmaceutical companies.

Youssef also noted Thailand’s renewed engagement with Africa through the relaunch of the Thailand-Africa Initiative, describing it as another platform that could help strengthen cooperation between Thailand, Egypt and the wider African continent.

Celebration showcases Egypt’s heritage

Guests at the reception enjoyed an evening featuring Egyptian cuisine, cultural performances, scenic presentations showcasing Egypt’s civilisation and tourism, and the papyrus exhibition.

The event underlined the cultural depth of the Thai-Egyptian relationship and the role of heritage, tourism and people-to-people exchange in supporting formal diplomatic and economic ties.

Concluding her remarks, Ambassador Youssef thanked the Royal Thai Government, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo and the Egyptian Embassy team for their continued support in advancing bilateral relations.

She also extended warm wishes to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the occasion of His Majesty’s upcoming birthday, while reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding partnership with the Kingdom of Thailand.