Anutin reaffirms Thai-Egyptian ties at Egypt National Day reception

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended a reception in Bangkok on July 7 marking the 74th National Day of the Arab Republic of Egypt, reaffirming Thailand’s strong and longstanding ties with the North African nation.
The event was hosted by Egyptian Ambassador to Thailand Hala Youssef and attended by senior Thai government officials, members of Parliament, diplomats, business leaders, academics, representatives of international organisations and friends of Egypt.
Upon arrival, Anutin inaugurated the exhibition “Egyptian Ancient Civilization through the Art of Papyrus”, which featured reproductions reflecting Egypt’s rich cultural heritage and the enduring legacy of one of the world’s oldest civilisations.
Welcoming guests, Ambassador Youssef expressed her appreciation to the prime minister for attending the celebration as guest of honour.
She said his presence reflected the “exceptional friendship” between Egypt and Thailand, as well as the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthening their bilateral partnership.
The ambassador also noted that this year marks the 200th anniversary of modern Egyptian diplomacy, which she said was founded on dialogue, partnership and bridge-building between nations.
Drawing on Egypt’s ancient history, she recalled that Ramses II concluded what is widely regarded as the world’s first recorded peace treaty after the Battle of Kadesh. She said the lesson remained relevant today: true strength lies not only in power, but in the wisdom to pursue peace through dialogue.
Youssef said that philosophy continued to guide Egypt’s foreign policy under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and remained central to Egypt’s international engagement.
In his remarks, Anutin congratulated the government and people of Egypt on the occasion of their National Day and reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
“Thailand and Egypt enjoy a relationship founded on mutual respect, trust and genuine friendship between our peoples,” he said.
He added that Egypt held a special place in Thailand’s diplomatic history as the first country in the Arab world and Africa to establish diplomatic relations with Thailand.
“This is a partnership that we deeply value and are proud of,” the prime minister said.
Anutin highlighted the continued expansion of bilateral economic cooperation, noting that trade between Thailand and Egypt is approaching US$1 billion.
He also pointed to growing Thai investment in Egypt as a sign of deepening economic ties between the two countries.
The prime minister said people-to-people exchanges remained another important pillar of the relationship, particularly in tourism, education, culture and religious ties, all of which continue to strengthen mutual understanding between the two nations.
Ambassador Youssef said the past year had seen remarkable progress in Thai-Egyptian relations.
She described the participation of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya in the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum as a defining moment in the friendship between the two countries.
The ambassador said the visit had sparked renewed interest among the Thai public in Egypt’s heritage and contributed to growing tourism between Thailand and Egypt.
She added that cultural diplomacy often succeeds in bringing people closer where words alone cannot.
The ambassador also highlighted growing momentum in several areas of bilateral cooperation.
These included the successful convening of the eighth round of political consultations, the establishment of the first Thai industrial investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and expanding healthcare cooperation involving Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, Mahidol University and leading Egyptian pharmaceutical companies.
Youssef also noted Thailand’s renewed engagement with Africa through the relaunch of the Thailand-Africa Initiative, describing it as another platform that could help strengthen cooperation between Thailand, Egypt and the wider African continent.
Guests at the reception enjoyed an evening featuring Egyptian cuisine, cultural performances, scenic presentations showcasing Egypt’s civilisation and tourism, and the papyrus exhibition.
The event underlined the cultural depth of the Thai-Egyptian relationship and the role of heritage, tourism and people-to-people exchange in supporting formal diplomatic and economic ties.
Concluding her remarks, Ambassador Youssef thanked the Royal Thai Government, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo and the Egyptian Embassy team for their continued support in advancing bilateral relations.
She also extended warm wishes to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the occasion of His Majesty’s upcoming birthday, while reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding partnership with the Kingdom of Thailand.