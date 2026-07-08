Thai army evidence places border blast 50 metres inside Cambodia

The Second Army Region said it had also reviewed preliminary publicly available images of injured Cambodian soldiers. It said the visible injury pattern appeared more consistent with an explosion from the ground than with a thrown explosive device, although it stressed that this assessment was only preliminary and could not be treated as a forensic conclusion.

The Thai side said further verification by relevant authorities was still required before any final conclusion could be reached.

The army added that, because the blast site was located on the Cambodian side, several questions remained for investigators, including whether the incident involved an explosive device already present in the area or an accident related to the handling of explosives by Cambodian personnel.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier rejected Cambodia’s allegation that Thai soldiers threw a hand grenade into a Cambodian position, saying the incident occurred on Cambodian territory and was not caused by Thai forces. The ministry said Thailand remained committed to restraint, transparency and accountability.

The Second Army Region said Thailand would continue to follow bilateral agreements and cooperation mechanisms with Cambodia, and stood ready to support fact-finding through official channels based on transparency, neutrality and verifiable evidence.

It also urged all parties to avoid speculation or accusations before the investigation is completed, saying public communication should be based on facts in order to preserve good relations, border stability and the confidence of the international community.