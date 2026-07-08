Japan maintains visa-free entry for Thai tourists through 2027

The Department of Consular Affairs confirmed on Wednesday (July 8, 2026) that Japan had extended its visa exemption, or visa-free measure, for holders of ordinary Thai passports for another year.

The measure applies to Thai tourists travelling to Japan, allowing them to stay for up to 15 days per visit from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Travellers are advised to comply strictly with entry conditions, avoid overstaying and not work without permission.