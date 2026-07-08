Japan maintains visa-free entry for Thai tourists through 2027

WEDNESDAY, JULY 08, 2026
Japan maintains visa-free entry for Thai tourists through 2027

Thai ordinary passport holders may visit Japan visa-free for up to 15 days per trip under a measure running until Wednesday (June 30, 2027).

  • Japan has extended its visa-free entry policy for Thai tourists with ordinary passports for another year.
  • The measure is effective from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.
  • This policy allows Thai tourists to stay in Japan for up to 15 days per visit.
  • Travelers are warned to comply with entry conditions, avoid overstaying, and not work without permission.

The Department of Consular Affairs confirmed on Wednesday (July 8, 2026) that Japan had extended its visa exemption, or visa-free measure, for holders of ordinary Thai passports for another year.

The measure applies to Thai tourists travelling to Japan, allowing them to stay for up to 15 days per visit from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Travellers are advised to comply strictly with entry conditions, avoid overstaying and not work without permission.

Japan maintains visa-free entry for Thai tourists through 2027

In Taiwan’s case, the visa exemption for Thai nationals is due to end on July 31, 2026.

The measure runs from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026, allowing stays of 14 days per visit.

Thai nationals are still waiting to see whether Taiwan will extend the visa measure for Thai tourists.

Updated list of 35 countries/territories where Thais can travel abroad for tourism without applying for a visa

Japan maintains visa-free entry for Thai tourists through 2027

Group allowing stays of up to 365 days (one year)

  • Georgia

Group allowing stays of up to 90 days

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Ecuador (temporary measure)
  • Republic of Korea (South Korea)
  • Peru
  • Haiti

Group allowing stays of up to 60 days

  • Samoa
  • Panama
  • Cambodia

Group allowing stays of up to 30 days

  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • Indonesia
  • Kazakhstan
  • Laos
  • Macau
  • Mongolia
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Philippines
  • Russia
  • Seychelles
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • Tajikistan
  • Timor-Leste
  • Türkiye
  • Vietnam
  • Kyrgyz Republic

Group allowing stays of up to 14–15 days

  • Japan (15 days): temporary visa-free measure, only from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027
  • Taiwan (14 days): temporary visa-free measure, only from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026
  • Myanmar (14 days): via international airports only
  • Brunei (14 days)
  • Oman (14 days)
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