Japan maintains visa-free entry for Thai tourists through 2027

The Department of Consular Affairs confirmed on Wednesday (July 8, 2026) that Japan had extended its visa exemption, or visa-free measure, for holders of ordinary Thai passports for another year.
The measure applies to Thai tourists travelling to Japan, allowing them to stay for up to 15 days per visit from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.
Travellers are advised to comply strictly with entry conditions, avoid overstaying and not work without permission.
In Taiwan’s case, the visa exemption for Thai nationals is due to end on July 31, 2026.
The measure runs from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026, allowing stays of 14 days per visit.
Thai nationals are still waiting to see whether Taiwan will extend the visa measure for Thai tourists.
Updated list of 35 countries/territories where Thais can travel abroad for tourism without applying for a visa