Narathiwat road culvert blast injures two Malaysian tourists

Two Malaysian tourists were injured after suspected attackers planted a bomb near a road culvert close to Sapom intersection in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat, at about 11.41am on Monday (June 29).

The victims were identified as Abdullah Syarapi Bin Abd Rahman, 45, and Muhammad Yusri Bin Udin, 38. Security officers, police and rescue workers moved quickly to secure the scene, assist the injured and transfer them to Naradhiwasrajanagarindra Hospital for urgent treatment.

The Narathiwat governor assigned Deputy Governor Chakrit Suranatkul to visit the two injured tourists and ensure they receive full assistance, as they were Malaysian nationals travelling in the area.