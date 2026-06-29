Pinehurst Golf Club Embraces the Micro Vacation Trend with New Driving Range, Positioning Itself as Bangkok's Premier Golf & Lifestyle Destination

Recognising this changing consumer behaviour, Pinehurst Golf Club, one of Thailand's established golf destinations located in Pathum Thani, is reinforcing its position as a Golf & Lifestyle Destination by offering a complete leisure experience where golf, hospitality, dining and nature come together in one convenient location just outside Bangkok.
Modern travellers are increasingly looking for destinations that offer meaningful experiences rather than simply longer journeys. Easy accessibility, high-quality facilities and a tranquil environment have become key factors influencing travel decisions, particularly among urban professionals seeking opportunities to relax, reconnect with nature and spend quality time with family and friends.
Located within easy reach of Bangkok, Pinehurst offers visitors a refreshing escape from the city's fast-paced lifestyle while eliminating the need for extensive travel planning. Guests can enjoy an international-standard golf course, hotel accommodation, restaurants, cafés and expansive green landscapes, creating a seamless destination where recreation, relaxation and hospitality are combined.
Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience, Pinehurst officially unveiled its newly renovated Driving Range on 25 June 2026. The upgraded practice facility has been redesigned to provide a modern and comfortable environment for golfers of all skill levels—from beginners learning the fundamentals to experienced players refining their techniques, as well as business professionals seeking a convenient after-work practice venue.
The newly renovated Driving Range represents another milestone in Pinehurst's continuous investment in improving its facilities while responding to the evolving expectations of today's golfers, who increasingly value convenience, accessibility and premium experiences.
Ms. Kornpassorn Juangroongruangkit, Vice Chairperson of Pinehurst Group, said the latest development reflects the company's broader vision of transforming Pinehurst into more than a traditional golf course.
"As global lifestyles continue to evolve, people are placing greater value on wellness, nature and quality time with family and loved ones. Pinehurst is therefore evolving beyond a traditional golf club into a Lifestyle Destination that reflects the way people choose to live today."
She added that quality relaxation no longer depends on taking long holidays or travelling to distant destinations.
"We believe meaningful relaxation can begin with a simple weekend escape close to Bangkok. Whether it is enjoying a round of golf, practising at our new Driving Range, exercising outdoors, spending time surrounded by nature or sharing memorable moments with family and friends, these experiences perfectly capture the essence of today's growing Micro Vacation trend. Our goal is to create a destination where recreation, wellness and lifestyle come together seamlessly for people of all generations."
Beyond golf itself, Pinehurst continues to expand its role as a lifestyle destination that caters to a broader audience. Visitors can enjoy a complete day or weekend experience—from an early morning round of golf, practice sessions at the newly upgraded Driving Range, relaxing at the hotel, dining with family or business associates, to enjoying coffee while overlooking lush fairways and peaceful natural surroundings.
This integrated concept reflects the growing demand for One Destination experiences, where leisure, recreation and hospitality are conveniently available within a single location.
Golf is also attracting a growing number of younger professionals and business executives as part of today's expanding Wellness Lifestyle movement. More than simply a sport, golf promotes physical activity through walking, encourages mindfulness, reduces stress and allows players to reconnect with nature—benefits increasingly recognised as essential elements of healthy and balanced living.
For many executives, golf has also become an effective platform for networking, relationship building and informal business discussions. At the same time, spending time outdoors in green surroundings provides valuable opportunities for mental restoration, improved concentration and clearer decision-making, making golf an activity that supports both professional success and personal well-being.
These lifestyle benefits are closely aligned with the global movement towards preventive wellness and longevity, where consumers are increasingly seeking experiences that contribute not only to physical fitness but also to emotional resilience and overall quality of life.
With its strategic location, comprehensive facilities and continuous investment in service enhancement—including the launch of its newly renovated Driving Range—Pinehurst is steadily transforming beyond a traditional golf course into a Golf & Lifestyle Community that welcomes golfers, families, business professionals and lifestyle travellers of every generation.
As demand continues to grow for destinations that combine recreation, wellness and convenience, Pinehurst aims to become one of the preferred weekend escapes near Bangkok, offering an integrated lifestyle experience where golf, hospitality, nature and well-being come together in one destination.
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For more information
Pinehurst Golf Club
Tel: +66 (0)2 516 8679–84
LINE Official: @pinehurstline
Website: www.pinehurst.co.th
Facebook: Pinehurst Golf Thailand
Instagram: @pinehurstgolf.hotel