Fresh durian exports to China support Thai transit trade gains

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), said border and transit trade in May 2026 had a total value of THB219.491 billion, up 9.3% year on year.
Exports were valued at THB132.369 billion, up 3.3%, while imports reached THB87.122 billion, up 19.8%.
Thailand recorded a trade surplus of THB45.246 billion in May 2026.
This brought border and transit trade in the first five months of 2026 to THB909.534 billion, up 9.1%, comprising exports of THB510.776 billion, up 6.2%, and imports of THB398.758 billion, up 13.1%.
Thailand recorded a trade surplus of THB112.018 billion over the period.
Border trade with four neighbouring countries in May 2026 had a total value of THB74.067 billion, down 13.5%, comprising exports of THB41.130 billion, down 24.9%, and imports of THB32.937 billion, up 6.6%. Thailand recorded an overall trade surplus of THB8.193 billion.
Border trade with Malaysia recorded the highest value at THB33.363 billion, up 16.8%, followed by Lao PDR at THB24.618 billion, up 2.8%, and Myanmar at THB16.087 billion, down 5.6%.
Thai-Cambodian border trade remained at zero as all 18 border checkpoints on the Cambodian side were closed.
Key border export products were diesel oil, worth THB3.344 billion; other refined oil products, THB1.772 billion; and concentrated latex, THB1.419 billion.
This brought border trade in the first five months of 2026 to THB351.554 billion, down 8.2%, comprising exports of THB202.394 billion, down 22.5%, and imports of THB149.160 billion, down 11.6%.
Transit trade to third countries had a total trade value of THB145.424 billion, up 26.2%, comprising exports of THB91.238 billion, up 24.3%, and imports of THB54.185 billion, up 29.6%.
Transit trade with China recorded the highest value at THB92.697 billion, up 19.8%, followed by Singapore and Vietnam at THB22.004 billion, up 55.8%, and THB11.380 billion, up 52.1%, respectively.
Key transit export products were fresh durian, worth THB39.462 billion; hard disk drives, THB10.484 billion; and telephone receivers and equipment, THB6.950 billion.
This brought transit trade in the first five months of 2026 to THB557.980 billion, up 38.2%, comprising exports of THB308.382 billion, up 40.3%, and imports of THB249.598 billion, up 35.7%.
Arada said border and transit trade in May continued to expand by 9.3%, with transit trade remaining the main driver while border trade continued to contract because of the situation in Myanmar and on the Thai-Cambodian border.
Transit trade expanded by 26.2%, while transit exports grew by 24.3%. Fresh durian exports in May remained high at 311,587 tonnes, worth THB39.462 billion, up 30.9%.
Of that, exports to China totalled 311,548 tonnes, worth THB39.459 billion.
Transit imports also continued to grow strongly, rising 29.6% in key electronics products, including magnetic tapes and magnetic disks for computers, worth THB6.265 billion, up 8.0%; computers and equipment, THB6.069 billion, up 87.7%; and computer parts, THB4.825 billion, up 74.7%.
From Thursday (July 9, 2026) to Sunday (July 12, 2026), the Department of Foreign Trade is scheduled to hold the “Sa Kaeo Border Trade Fair” under the Border Trade and Investment Expansion and Special Economic Development Zone Project, the Border Trade Fair in a Special Economic Development Zone Province, 2nd edition for fiscal 2026, at the car park beside the PTT Hia Phon So Nong petrol station in Mueang Sa Kaeo district, Sa Kaeo province.
The event will include displays and sales of products by business operators across more than 200 booths.
It will also feature a meeting to monitor the trade situation in Sa Kaeo province and Thai-Cambodian border trade, business-matching talks between Thai business operators and operators from neighbouring or other countries, and seminars on trade, investment and doing business overseas.
Business operators and interested members of the public are invited to attend.
Further details are available via the website www.dft.go.th, the Facebook page “Department of Foreign Trade (DFT)”, and the 1385 DFT Call Centre hotline.