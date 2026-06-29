Fresh durian exports to China support Thai transit trade gains

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), said border and transit trade in May 2026 had a total value of THB219.491 billion, up 9.3% year on year.

Exports were valued at THB132.369 billion, up 3.3%, while imports reached THB87.122 billion, up 19.8%.

Thailand recorded a trade surplus of THB45.246 billion in May 2026.

This brought border and transit trade in the first five months of 2026 to THB909.534 billion, up 9.1%, comprising exports of THB510.776 billion, up 6.2%, and imports of THB398.758 billion, up 13.1%.

Thailand recorded a trade surplus of THB112.018 billion over the period.

Border trade with four neighbouring countries in May 2026 had a total value of THB74.067 billion, down 13.5%, comprising exports of THB41.130 billion, down 24.9%, and imports of THB32.937 billion, up 6.6%. Thailand recorded an overall trade surplus of THB8.193 billion.

Border trade with Malaysia recorded the highest value at THB33.363 billion, up 16.8%, followed by Lao PDR at THB24.618 billion, up 2.8%, and Myanmar at THB16.087 billion, down 5.6%.

Thai-Cambodian border trade remained at zero as all 18 border checkpoints on the Cambodian side were closed.