Thai Bourse Surges 25% in First Half, Ranks Top Three in Regional Returns

Following a major first-half rally driven by safe-haven capital inflows, the SET unveils a major regulatory shake-up to list tech and EV giants.

The Thai stock market has delivered a stellar performance for the first half of 2026, generating returns of approximately 25 per cent and locking in a spot as one of the top three best-performing bourses in the region.

Capitalising on this momentum, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has unveiled a fresh strategic roadmap specifically designed to attract "New Economy" sectors to its trading board.

During the first half of the year, the benchmark SET Index rallied to reach 1,563.59 points, recording a year-to-date (YTD) return of +24.05 per cent.

Senior market analysts noted that the robust gains were heavily underpinned by sustained foreign capital inflows (Fund Flow) and a notable improvement in domestic political clarity.

Asadej Kongsiri, president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, confirmed that the performance has placed the kingdom in an enviable position.

"Compared to the broader regional landscape, the Thai market has been exceptionally competitive, ranking second or third, trailing only South Korea and battling closely with Taiwan," Asadej stated.

Market observers attribute the strong capital inflows to growing international confidence in Thailand's political stability and a resilient Thai Baht.

The combination has effectively positioned the country as an attractive regional "safe haven" for institutional assets at a time when global financial markets are grappling with heightened geopolitical tensions and volatile energy prices.