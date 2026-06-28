Thai Bourse Sounds Opening Bell for Asia’s Inclusive Economy

By becoming the first bourse in Asia to ring the bell for LGBTIQ+ equality, Thailand proves that human rights and high finance make a powerful match.

Move over, traditional corporate suits—the trading floor just got a vibrant, history-making upgrade. At the Pride Show 2026 expo on Saturday, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) officially rang its opening bell for the global "Ring the Bell for LGBTIQ+ Equality" initiative.

Surrounded by advocates, UN representatives, and institutional giants like Deutsche Bank, the SET made history as the very first stock exchange in Asia to join this global movement.

While the energy felt like a celebration, the underlying message was serious financial business. The message from the podium was unmistakable: inclusivity is no longer just an HR checkbox or a seasonal corporate social responsibility campaign.

In 2026, diversity is a material economic asset, a magnet for foreign capital, and a fundamental pillar of modern market resilience.

Pannavadee Ladavalya Na Ayudhya, SET Senior Executive Vice president and chief people officer, emphasised that because "sustainable business are people," markets are naturally at their strongest when everyone is given the opportunity to fully contribute.

She noted that respect for human dignity is a vital foundation for "attracting talent, fostering innovation, strengthening competitiveness, and supporting sustainable economic growth," which directly reflects the bourse's core vision of becoming a trusted gateway to inclusive opportunities.



