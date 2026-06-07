Thais show growing acceptance of gender diversity, poll finds

Public acceptance of gender diversity in Thailand remains high, with 85.30% of respondents saying people around them accept LGBTQ+ diversity to a large extent, while 79.32% believe Thai society has become more understanding and accepting of gender diversity.

The survey, “Thais and gender diversity 2026”, conducted by Suan Dusit Poll of Suan Dusit University, found that 67.61% of respondents were aware that June is Pride Month. Meanwhile, 65.27% believed the government should continue promoting social understanding, as hidden gender bias remains a problem.

Conducted among 1,238 people between June 2 and 5, 2026, the survey gathered data through both online and field interviews from samples across all regions. It aimed to reflect structural views and the direction of Thai society towards the current gender-diversity movement.