Thais show growing acceptance of gender diversity, poll finds

SUNDAY, JUNE 07, 2026
Thais show growing acceptance of gender diversity, poll finds

A 2026 Suan Dusit Poll finds that more than 85% of Thais accept gender diversity, with calls for greater public understanding to help drive the Rainbow Economy.

  • A poll by Suan Dusit University found high public acceptance of gender diversity, with 85.30% of respondents saying people around them are largely accepting and 79.32% believing society has become more understanding.
  • Despite high social acceptance, the survey indicates that underlying gender bias remains a problem, with 65.27% of respondents believing the government should continue promoting social understanding.
  • The findings suggest a shift in public attitude from simple acceptance towards a demand for practical equality, with a majority wanting the government to expand legal rights and build a discrimination-free society.

Public acceptance of gender diversity in Thailand remains high, with 85.30% of respondents saying people around them accept LGBTQ+ diversity to a large extent, while 79.32% believe Thai society has become more understanding and accepting of gender diversity.

The survey, “Thais and gender diversity 2026”, conducted by Suan Dusit Poll of Suan Dusit University, found that 67.61% of respondents were aware that June is Pride Month. Meanwhile, 65.27% believed the government should continue promoting social understanding, as hidden gender bias remains a problem.

Conducted among 1,238 people between June 2 and 5, 2026, the survey gathered data through both online and field interviews from samples across all regions. It aimed to reflect structural views and the direction of Thai society towards the current gender-diversity movement.

Thais show growing acceptance of gender diversity, poll finds

Dr Pornpan Buathong, president of Suan Dusit Poll, noted that Thai attitudes have moved beyond simple acceptance, with many people now seeking equal rights and legal protection in practice.

“This reflects that equality today does not stop at acceptance, but is moving towards equal rights in practice,” she noted.

Thais show growing acceptance of gender diversity, poll finds

Assoc Prof Dr Jiranuch Sopha, assistant dean of the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Suan Dusit University, explained that although social acceptance remains high, and most Thais believe society has become more understanding and accepting of gender diversity, gender bias continues to exist beneath the surface.

This, she added, presents a challenge that the public is signalling to the government: to accelerate efforts to promote wider understanding while pushing forward structural policies, including the creation of a discrimination-free society and the expansion of legal protection.

“These foundations will be key to transforming social readiness into a force that drives the Rainbow Economy, creating sustainable added value for the country in tourism, health and the creative industries,” she said.

Thais show growing acceptance of gender diversity, poll finds

Poll results 

Do people know that June is Pride Month?

  • Yes — 67.61%
  • No — 32.39%

What do people think about gender diversity in Thai society today? 

  • Thais have become more understanding and accepting of gender diversity — 79.32%
  • Everyone should receive equal rights and opportunities, regardless of gender identity — 65.19%
  • The marriage equality law is a positive development for Thai society — 50.08%
  • Media and social media play an important role in helping people understand more — 50.00%
  • Some parts of society still do not accept gender diversity and continue to hold traditional views — 46.93%

Thais show growing acceptance of gender diversity, poll finds

To what extent do people around them accept gender diversity today?

  • A lot — 85.30%
  • A little — 13.81%
  • Not yet accepted — 0.89%

What should the government further promote or implement on gender diversity?

  • Promote acceptance and understanding in society — 65.27%
  • Build a society free from discrimination — 57.67%
  • Expand legal rights and protection — 56.46%
  • Increase equal opportunities in education and careers — 47.42%
  • Improve welfare and quality of life for LGBTQ+ people — 41.11%
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