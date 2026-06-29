Japan protests China's wider export controls on dual-use items

Japan filed a formal protest with China on Monday (June 29) after Beijing widened export restrictions on dual-use products, including rare earths, aimed at Japanese companies and organisations.

China’s Commerce Ministry said earlier in the day that 20 more Japanese firms and organisations had been placed on its export ban list.

The restrictions cover goods that can be used for civilian purposes but may also have defence applications.

The controls began in January after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s parliamentary remarks last November on a possible Taiwan contingency.