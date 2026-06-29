Thailand Secures $2m ADB Grant for Post-Flood Reconstruction in Songkhla

The Ministry of Finance signs an agreement with the Asian Development Bank to restore critical healthcare services and repair shelters in the south.
The Ministry of Finance has formalised an agreement to accept a $2 million humanitarian grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to spearhead rehabilitation efforts in Songkhla province following the devastating floods of 2025.
The emergency funding will be channelled into restoring crippled public health infrastructure and providing targeted financial relief to displaced residents.
The signing followed a Cabinet resolution passed on 23 June 2026, which formally authorised the Ministry of Finance to accept the foreign aid on behalf of the Royal Thai Government and ratified a comprehensive structural spending framework.
Jindarat Viriyataveekul, director-general of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), disclosed that the disaster relief package has been divided into four targeted operational components to ensure maximum recovery efficiency:
Hat Yai Hospital: The procurement of medical machinery and diagnostic equipment to replace units destroyed during the peak of the floods. This operation will be overseen by the Administration Division of Public Health to fully restore hospital capacity in the region.
Provincial Public Health: The acquisition of clinical equipment for the Songkhla Provincial Public Health Office to reinforce community healthcare networks.
Shelter Rehabilitation: Structural repairs to emergency evacuation shelters and the procurement of medical supplies within Kho Hong Town Municipality in Hat Yai district.
Vulnerable Family Relief: Direct financial assistance for highly vulnerable households. The Governor of Songkhla, alongside provincial chapters of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, will coordinate the transparent disbursement of funds based on strict eligibility criteria.
The severe flooding of 2025 dealt a substantial economic blow to southern Thailand, halting business activity and overwhelming essential utilities.
"The catastrophic floods across Songkhla severely disrupted livelihoods, public health networks, and critical infrastructure," Jindarat stated. "This was particularly acute in Hat Yai and its surrounding districts, which serve as the primary economic hub and healthcare gateway for the southern region. Securing this grant from the ADB is therefore a vital milestone in restoring basic services and easing the financial burden on affected citizens."
The PDMO confirmed it will act as the principal coordinator alongside state agencies to ensure that the deployment of funds remains fully transparent and auditable.
All operations are mandated to align with the regulatory compliance standards of the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF) alongside statutory Thai fiscal laws.