The Next Frontier in Wealth Management: AI and the $124 Trillion Opportunity

The Largest Wealth Transfer in History Is Underway

Wealth is about to change hands on an unprecedented scale.

In the United States alone, Baby Boomers hold more than $75 trillion in assets. Industry estimates suggest that over the next two decades, approximately $124 trillion will be transferred to Generation X and Millennials. This is expected to be the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history.

The challenge for financial institutions is that these heirs behave very differently from the generations before them. They grew up with digital services that respond instantly, expect transparency by default, and do not necessarily want to sit across the table from an advisor in a private office.

This shift is creating pressure on the private banking industry, which has long been built around advisor-client relationships. It is no coincidence that advisory roles are often titled “Relationship Managers.”

According to a May 2026 survey of 50 financial institutions conducted by Evident Insights, Wealth AI applications are being adopted 50% faster than banks’ broader AI initiatives. In other words, financial institutions around the world are already investing heavily in this space.

Those investments are beginning to take very different forms.