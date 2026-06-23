SCB EIC Lifts Thailand 2026 GDP Forecast to 2%, But K-Shaped Divide Widens

Thailand’s economy gets a modest upgrade, but the gains are concentrated — big tech-linked firms pull ahead while households and small businesses struggle with debt and rising costs.
Thailand's leading bank research unit has revised its economic growth forecast upward for 2026, yet the upgrade comes with a stark caveat: the recovery is bypassing large swathes of the population and business community.
SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) has raised its GDP growth projection for Thailand in 2026 to 2%, up from a prior estimate of 1.7%. The revision reflects a combination of stronger-than-expected first-quarter data, a partial de-escalation of the Middle East conflict that has eased energy prices, a modest tourism rebound, and continued expansion in electronics exports and foreign direct investment.
Yet even as the headline figure improves, economists at the unit are at pains to stress that the upgrade masks a deeply bifurcated economic reality — one that risks leaving behind the very households and businesses that underpin domestic consumption.
Why the upgrade, and why it matters beyond the number
The upward revision is not simply a mechanical response to better data. It reflects several converging factors that have reduced near-term downside risks.
Falling energy prices, following a period of intense conflict-driven volatility, have lowered input costs for businesses reliant on logistics and transportation, and are supporting a recovery in inbound tourism as air travel becomes more affordable.
Meanwhile, investment flows into electronics, artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres, and digital connectivity have continued to provide a structural tailwind for Thailand's export sector.
Crucially, the government has stepped in with significant fiscal firepower. A 400-billion-baht emergency borrowing decree — framed around cost-of-living relief, consumption stimulus, and selected energy transition investments — is expected to cushion the economy in the near term.
SCB EIC's chief economist, Dr Yunyong Thaicharoen, acknowledged at the press conference on Tuesday that without this intervention, the growth figure would likely have remained closer to the bank's earlier forecast.
However, the boost from the so-called "Thai Help Thai Plus" package is expected to be front-loaded, with momentum fading toward year-end. The longer-term impact hinges on the clarity and execution of energy transition measures, which remain uncertain.
A K-shaped recovery deepens
Beneath the revised forecast lies a more troubling structural pattern. SCB EIC describes Thailand's recovery as increasingly "K-shaped" — a term referring to an economy in which different segments diverge sharply, with some rising while others decline.
The upper arm of the K is occupied by large corporates and technology-adjacent industries. Electronics manufacturers, AI-linked businesses, data centre operators, and digital infrastructure providers are benefiting from global investment flows and export demand.
Foreign direct investment is flowing into these sectors, and their output metrics are broadly positive.
But there is a significant catch: these industries are heavily import-dependent. The benefits they generate do not flow readily into the broader domestic supply chain, nor do they create substantial employment or income gains for the wider workforce.
The multiplier effect on the local economy is constrained.
The lower arm of the K tells a more difficult story. Low- to middle-income households and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continue to face compounding pressures. Incomes are recovering slowly, living costs remain elevated, and debt burdens — built up over years of subdued growth — have not meaningfully declined.
Consumer spending is therefore constrained, and businesses reliant on domestic demand, particularly small retailers and service providers, are struggling with weak sales, tight liquidity, and deteriorating debt-servicing capacity.
Dr Yunyong noted that this divergence between business groups and household segments is likely to remain a key structural constraint on Thailand's economy for the foreseeable future.
The cost-pass-through problem
A key analytical concern highlighted by SCB EIC is the lagged transmission of energy and production cost increases into the real economy.
Even as Middle East tensions ease and spot energy prices moderate, the elevated input costs accumulated during the peak of the conflict are continuing to work their way through production chains, pushing up inflation and squeezing purchasing power. This pass-through effect is expected to become more visible from the second quarter of 2026 onwards.
SCB EIC identifies three main transmission channels.
First, higher energy and production costs are compressing business margins and eroding household purchasing power, particularly in energy-intensive industries and logistics.
Second, a slowdown in global demand — especially in markets directly affected by the conflict — is weighing on export volumes, while higher import costs for capital goods are worsening Thailand's trade and current account balances.
Third, tighter financial conditions, driven by capital flow volatility and higher risk premia, are making credit more expensive and less accessible, particularly for smaller borrowers.
Monetary policy constrained; rates to hold at 1%
SCB EIC expects the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee to hold its policy rate at 1% throughout 2026. The rationale is nuanced: while inflation is rising, the pressure is primarily supply-driven rather than demand-driven, and long-term inflation expectations remain anchored.
The bank forecasts average inflation of 2.6% this year — within the official target band — after revising down from an earlier estimate, thanks in part to the energy price relief following the Middle East de-escalation.
Thailand's strong external buffers — including high foreign exchange reserves — mean there is no immediate pressure to raise rates defensively to protect the currency, as some regional peers have been compelled to do.
That said, low policy rates are not translating into easy financial conditions for everyone. Banks are tightening lending standards in response to deteriorating loan quality, and retail borrowers and SMEs are finding credit increasingly difficult to access.
SCB EIC argues that targeted debt relief measures and improved SME credit access, combined with income-support policies, will be essential to sustaining liquidity and preventing a deeper slowdown.
2027 outlook: more of the same, with fewer levers
Looking ahead, SCB EIC projects GDP growth of 1.9% in 2027 — broadly unchanged from 2026. The forecast reflects the absence of new growth engines capable of lifting Thailand's medium-term trajectory.
Household deleveraging will continue to weigh on consumption.
Investment and exports remain concentrated and import-heavy. Government fiscal space is narrowing, reducing room for further stimulus. And SMEs will continue to face intense competitive pressures and tight financial conditions.
The unit identifies pockets of opportunity in sectors aligned with global megatrends — clean energy, food security, healthcare, AI infrastructure, and electronics — but cautions that most of these opportunities benefit large enterprises with the capital and scale to connect with shifting global supply chains.
For the broader economy to benefit, Thailand will need structural reforms that deepen the domestic multiplier effects of these industries.
Global backdrop
SCB EIC projects global GDP growth of 2.5% in 2026 and 2.6% in 2027, with AI-driven investment continuing to support electronics-producing nations.
Key risks include potential escalation of US Section 301 tariff measures in the second half of the year and persistently tight global financial conditions.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates at 3.5–3.75% through 2026, with no easing on the horizon, keeping global bond yields elevated and credit conditions firm.
For Thailand, a country still heavily reliant on export demand and foreign capital flows, that external environment adds another layer of constraint to an already fragile domestic recovery.