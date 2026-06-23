SCB EIC Lifts Thailand 2026 GDP Forecast to 2%, But K-Shaped Divide Widens

Thailand’s economy gets a modest upgrade, but the gains are concentrated — big tech-linked firms pull ahead while households and small businesses struggle with debt and rising costs.



Thailand's leading bank research unit has revised its economic growth forecast upward for 2026, yet the upgrade comes with a stark caveat: the recovery is bypassing large swathes of the population and business community.

SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) has raised its GDP growth projection for Thailand in 2026 to 2%, up from a prior estimate of 1.7%. The revision reflects a combination of stronger-than-expected first-quarter data, a partial de-escalation of the Middle East conflict that has eased energy prices, a modest tourism rebound, and continued expansion in electronics exports and foreign direct investment.

Yet even as the headline figure improves, economists at the unit are at pains to stress that the upgrade masks a deeply bifurcated economic reality — one that risks leaving behind the very households and businesses that underpin domestic consumption.

Why the upgrade, and why it matters beyond the number

The upward revision is not simply a mechanical response to better data. It reflects several converging factors that have reduced near-term downside risks.

Falling energy prices, following a period of intense conflict-driven volatility, have lowered input costs for businesses reliant on logistics and transportation, and are supporting a recovery in inbound tourism as air travel becomes more affordable.

Meanwhile, investment flows into electronics, artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres, and digital connectivity have continued to provide a structural tailwind for Thailand's export sector.

