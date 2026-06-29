Thai durian sales soar as TikTok live commerce drives demand 

Live commerce is becoming a more powerful sales channel for Thailand’s farm produce, with a joint TikTok and Department of Internal Trade (DIT) campaign pushing durian sales on TikTok Shop up 10.6-fold.

The programme was designed to support durian sales from eastern Thailand during the 2026 harvest season, while widening sales channels for farmers, stimulating domestic consumption and improving the distribution of agricultural produce through online platforms.

According to TikTok, the first three months of the programme saw more than 89,000 durian livestreams on TikTok Shop. That translated into a new livestream starting every 1.4 minutes on average, with each session lasting about 118 minutes.

During the peak supply period, durian gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 10.6-fold compared with average weekly sales before the partnership began.