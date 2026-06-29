From Emissions to Edible Protein: Thailand's Bold Play for Leadership in the 'Future Food' Market

The Ministry of Commerce reveals plans to deploy CCU technology, turning carbon emissions into high-value protein to meet a $391bn global demand.



Thailand is positioning itself to lead a radical shift in global agriculture by transforming industrial carbon emissions into high-value edible protein. The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), an arm of the Ministry of Commerce, has identified "carbon protein" as a key frontier industry that could simultaneously address food security and accelerate the kingdom's transition to a low-carbon economy.

Nanthapong Jiralertpong, director-general of the TPSO, revealed that global development has rapidly advanced beyond laboratory trials into full commercial-scale production.

He noted that the technology represents a vital mechanism for driving future export growth as global trade regulations tighten around environmental sustainability.

The core technology relies on Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU). Carbon dioxide ($CO_2$) is captured directly from large-scale emitters—such as power stations and heavy manufacturing plants—and fed to specialised microbes in closed fermentation systems.

