AIS Join Forces with Match Group and Tinder to Advance Human Connection Campaign Thailand

At the same time, AIS places strong emphasis on People Well-being by supporting the physical and mental health of employees, fostering a sense of belonging in the workplace, and creating opportunities for employees to better understand themselves and others. Through learning activities and digital learning programmes on the AIS LearnDi platform, AIS also promotes Safe Relationship skills, recognising that healthy and respectful relationships are becoming increasingly important in a society where many connections begin and evolve online. Encouraging awareness of personal boundaries, mutual respect, and responsible communication is essential to building meaningful and sustainable connections.

To bring these ideas into action, AIS is also expanding opportunities for real-world connection through AIS SIAM, which has been developed as a People Connected Hub where young people can meet, exchange ideas, discover inspiration, and participate in community activities. The initiative reflects AIS’s belief that meaningful connections should not exist only in the digital world but should also lead to genuine relationships, shared experiences, and a stronger sense of belonging in real life.

Ms. Katie Peters, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs, Match Group, said, “Human connection is fundamental to our wellbeing. However, our research shows that many people are facing challenges in building the meaningful relationships they seek, despite actively looking for connection and a sense of belonging. Human Connection Campaign was created to provide more opportunities for meaningful interactions and help people feel more connected to their communities and society.”

The campaign brings together a broad coalition of organisations, including the Department of Mental Health, the Global Initiative on Loneliness and Connection (GILC), the Thailand Institute for Mental Health Sustainability (TIMS), Sati, Match Group, Tinder, and AIS, to address loneliness, social isolation, and social disconnection in Thailand. The collaboration reflects a shared belief that building a society where people feel connected, understood, and supported cannot be achieved by any single organisation alone, but requires collective action from the public sector, academia, civil society, businesses, and digital platforms.

Through the Human Connection Pledge, the campaign aims to engage more than 100 organisations and reach over 20,000 employees across Thailand by 2027. AIS will play an active role in expanding the movement through its nationwide network of partners, enterprise customers, and employees, helping foster a culture of connection that is meaningful, safe, and socially responsible.

At a time when technology enables people to connect more than ever before, the real challenge is no longer increasing the number of connections, but ensuring that people feel genuinely connected, understood, and included. Meaningful connections are not only the foundation of healthy relationships; they are also fundamental to building a stronger society and driving Thailand’s sustainable development in the years ahead.