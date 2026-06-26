Taste of America 2026 Celebrates 250 Years of US Independence at Gourmet Market

The official opening ceremony took place on June 26 at Paragon Department Store, presided over by US Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill, who showcased a live cooking demonstration of Grilled Alaska Salmon with Washington Apple Sauce—a quick and healthy dish that reflects the balance of freshness and flavour in American cuisine.

Senior executives from The Mall Group, including Supawut Chaiprasitkul, Chief Business Officer - Supermarket & Food, and Ploychompu Umpujh, Vice President - Merchandising (Gourmet Market) joined the ceremony alongside Adam Branson, Regional Agricultural Counselor Office of Agricultural Affairs (Thailand,Burma, and Laos) Foreign Agriculture Service.

Ploychompu Umpujh, Vice President - Merchandising (Gourmet Market) said the event underscores Gourmet Market’s commitment to sourcing high-quality products from around the world, while using food as a storytelling platform to reflect American values.

“Freedom has long been a driving force behind creativity, opportunity, and self-expression, and this is clearly reflected through American food culture across generations,” she said.