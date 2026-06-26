Taste of America 2026 Celebrates 250 Years of US Independence at Gourmet Market

BANGKOK — The United States marks its 250th anniversary of independence with a culinary showcase in Thailand, as the Office of Agricultural Affairs at the US Embassy in Bangkok partners with Gourmet Market to launch “Taste of America 2026.”
Held under the theme “America 250: Freedom in Every Generation,” the event highlights the enduring spirit of freedom through food, culture, and contemporary lifestyle experiences. The festival runs from June 25 to July 8, 2026, at Gourmet Market branches in Paragon Department Store, EMPORIUM, EMQUARTIER, and The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan.
The official opening ceremony took place on June 26 at Paragon Department Store, presided over by US Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill, who showcased a live cooking demonstration of Grilled Alaska Salmon with Washington Apple Sauce—a quick and healthy dish that reflects the balance of freshness and flavour in American cuisine.
Senior executives from The Mall Group, including Supawut Chaiprasitkul, Chief Business Officer - Supermarket & Food, and Ploychompu Umpujh, Vice President - Merchandising (Gourmet Market) joined the ceremony alongside Adam Branson, Regional Agricultural Counselor Office of Agricultural Affairs (Thailand,Burma, and Laos) Foreign Agriculture Service.
Ploychompu Umpujh, Vice President - Merchandising (Gourmet Market) said the event underscores Gourmet Market’s commitment to sourcing high-quality products from around the world, while using food as a storytelling platform to reflect American values.
“Freedom has long been a driving force behind creativity, opportunity, and self-expression, and this is clearly reflected through American food culture across generations,” she said.
The event features a curated selection of premium imports representing the diversity of US agriculture and culinary traditions. Highlights include USDA Choice Chuck Eye Roll beef, Washington Cosmic Crisp apples, Northwest cherries, California strawberries, and donut peaches, alongside well-known brands such as Carr Valley cheese, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Rockview milk, Reese’s peanut butter, and Beaver Deli Mustard and Inglehoffer Sweet Hot Pepper Mustard.
In addition to retail offerings, special menus are available at in-store counters. Visitors can enjoy “Grilled Alaska Salmon with Washington Apple Sauce” at the You Hunt We Cook station – PARAGON, EMPORIUM, EMQUARTIER and The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan. or savour “Maine Lobster Rolls” at 80 Below – PARAGON and The Dock - EMQUARTIER, featuring fresh lobster imported directly from the US, served at selected branches.
Designed to appeal to modern urban consumers, the festival also emphasises healthy eating, accessible indulgence, and cross-cultural culinary experiences.
Taste of America 2026 invites shoppers and food enthusiasts to explore what organisers describe as the “taste of freedom” — a concept that blends heritage with contemporary innovation, reflecting America’s evolving food scene.
For more information, visit Gourmet Market Thailand on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.