Thailand’s soft power shines through food, fun and 5F charm

Thailand’s global charm is proving that influence does not always need a megaphone. Sometimes, it arrives at the table through a bowl of tom yum, on screen through a Thai series, in the rhythm of a Muay Thai gym, or in the shared joy of Songkran.
Thailand ranked 38th globally for soft power in the 2026 Global Soft Power Index by Brand Finance, scoring 45.0 out of 100 and moving up one place from 39th in 2025. Published on January 27, 2026, the index draws on a survey of more than 150,000 respondents from over 100 countries, assessing perceptions of all 193 United Nations member states.
For Thailand, the numbers tell a story of warmth becoming strategy. The country ranked seventh in the world for both “food the world loves” and “fun”, confirming that Thailand’s strongest global appeal is not abstract. It is lived, tasted, watched, shared and remembered.
Tourism remains one of the clearest expressions of that appeal. Thailand ranked 12th globally as a great place to visit, up two places from 2025, after welcoming around 33 million international visitors last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Major events, travel-facilitation measures and Thailand’s reputation for hospitality have helped keep the country firmly on the global travel map.
Business confidence is also adding weight to the nation brand. Thailand ranked 18th for ease of doing business, up three places, and 21st for future growth potential, rising two places. Together, these gains suggest a country known not only for leisure, but also for opportunity.
“Thailand’s soft power shows how influence is often built through experience rather than messaging. When a country is globally associated with travel appeal, world-loved cuisine and an unmistakable sense of enjoyment, it creates familiarity that scales far beyond traditional communications,” said Alex Haigh, managing director for Asia Pacific at Brand Finance.
The 5F formula behind Thailand’s global charm
That experience is increasingly being framed through Thailand’s 5F soft-power pillars: Food, Film, Fashion, Fighting and Festivals.
Food remains Thailand’s most delicious ambassador, from Michelin-recognised restaurants to street-food favourites. Film and series, including Thailand’s growing Boys’ Love industry, are extending the country’s cultural reach to international audiences.
Fashion is taking Thai fabrics, jewellery and handicrafts into more contemporary markets, while the Fighting pillar places Muay Thai at the heart of a wellness, sport and cultural tourism story.
Festivals complete the picture. Songkran and Loy Krathong are already global magnets, while events such as the Bangkok Art Biennale and Bangkok International Fashion Week show that Thailand’s calendar can be as creative as it is colourful.
Thailand’s rise may be modest in rank, but its message is powerful: when culture is easy to love, easy to share and easy to return to, soft power becomes a lasting national advantage.