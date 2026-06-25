Thailand’s soft power shines through food, fun and 5F charm

Thailand’s global charm is proving that influence does not always need a megaphone. Sometimes, it arrives at the table through a bowl of tom yum, on screen through a Thai series, in the rhythm of a Muay Thai gym, or in the shared joy of Songkran.

Thailand ranked 38th globally for soft power in the 2026 Global Soft Power Index by Brand Finance, scoring 45.0 out of 100 and moving up one place from 39th in 2025. Published on January 27, 2026, the index draws on a survey of more than 150,000 respondents from over 100 countries, assessing perceptions of all 193 United Nations member states.

For Thailand, the numbers tell a story of warmth becoming strategy. The country ranked seventh in the world for both “food the world loves” and “fun”, confirming that Thailand’s strongest global appeal is not abstract. It is lived, tasted, watched, shared and remembered.