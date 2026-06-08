Thailand serves up food tourism push in Amsterdam

Thailand is stepping up its tourism push in Europe by using Thai cuisine as a gateway to travel, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand launching Amazing Thailand Fest 2026 in Amsterdam to promote the country’s food, culture and travel experiences to Dutch and European visitors.

The event, titled Amazing Thailand Fest 2026: The Wholesome Taste of Thai, is being held from June 3-16, 2026, at de Bijenkorf department store in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The luxury department store is part of Central Group.

The campaign is organised by TAT’s marketing communications division in partnership with the Royal Thai Embassy in The Hague and Central Group.





It follows the success of the first edition held at KaDeWe department store in Berlin, Germany, in March 2026.





Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi presided over the opening ceremony on June 5.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the campaign was designed to showcase Thai cuisine, one of Thailand’s most distinctive tourism strengths, while reinforcing the country’s image as a world-class food destination.

She said the Amsterdam edition builds on the strong response from the Berlin event and brings the campaign to a leading retail location that can reach quality Dutch and European shoppers and travellers.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of Thailand and encourage travel, particularly through gastronomy tourism, which has become increasingly popular among Dutch travellers.

TAT also hopes to strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness in international tourism markets by linking food experiences with wider travel inspiration.