Thailand face USA test as VNL enters final stretch

Head-to-head record

Thailand’s recent VNL meetings with the United States have largely gone the Americans’ way:

2025: Thailand lost to United States 1-3 sets

26-28, 25-21, 25-27, 15-25

2024: Thailand lost to United States 1-3 sets

22-25, 25-19, 12-25, 18-25

2023: Thailand lost to United States 0-3 sets

21-25, 18-25, 16-25

2022: Thailand lost to United States 1-3 sets

25-17, 13-25, 23-25, 18-25

2021: Thailand lost to United States 0-3 sets

17-25, 14-25, 16-25

2020: The VNL was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2019: Thailand lost to United States 0-3 sets

13-25, 20-25, 17-25

2018: Thailand lost to United States 0-3 sets

10-25, 22-25, 16-25

Final week brings tough run

Thailand’s Week 3 programme in Osaka is particularly demanding. After facing the United States, the Thai team will take on host nation Japan on July 9, Brazil on July 11 and Turkey on July 12.

Olympics.com’s VNL schedule also lists Thailand against Brazil at 3.30pm local time on July 11 and Thailand against Turkey at 3.30pm local time on July 12 in Osaka.

With the preliminary phase entering its final stretch, every match is important for Thailand’s ranking, confidence and momentum, even if the opponents are among the strongest teams in the competition.

Thailand name squad for Osaka

The Volleyball Association of Thailand has adjusted its squad for Week 3, sending a 14-player group to Osaka led by captain and first-choice setter Pornpun Guedpard.

Setters: Pornpun Guedpard (C), Nattanicha Jaisaen

Liberos: Piyanut Pannoy, Kanyarat Khamwong

Middle blockers: Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan, Kaewkalaya Kamulthala

Opposites: Pimpichaya Kokram, Papatchaya Phontham

Outside hitters: Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipaporn Chanthawisut, Warisara Seetaloed, Nannapas Moolchueakham, Jidapa Nahuanong

Reserve players: Kanyarat Khunmueang, Supawadee Phanwila, Niraratch Srikuta and Sarah Ann Komah

The coaching staff includes Feng Kun as team manager, “Coach Aod” Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai as head coach, Thirasak Nakprasong, Onuma Sittirak and Shin Yoshida as coaches, Dr Prawit Premtheerasomboon as team doctor, Amarin Boonkong as statistician, Nathorapee Phonyai as sports scientist, and Suthamas Sutthiviriyakun as physiotherapist.

July 8 VNL schedule

The July 8 programme features matches across Osaka, Hong Kong and Belgrade. The key fixtures, in Thailand time, are:

10.00am : Turkey vs Poland

: Turkey vs Poland 10.30am : Belgium vs Dominican Republic

: Belgium vs Dominican Republic 1.30pm : Thailand vs United States

: Thailand vs United States 4.00pm : Ukraine vs Italy

: Ukraine vs Italy 5.20pm : Japan vs Brazil

: Japan vs Brazil 6.00pm : France vs Netherlands

: France vs Netherlands 7.30pm: China vs Canada

China vs Canada 9.30pm : Czech Republic vs Germany

: Czech Republic vs Germany 1.00am: Serbia vs Bulgaria, morning of July 9

Where to watch Thailand vs USA live

Thai fans can follow the Thailand vs United States match through official live-broadcast channels on MONOMAX and Monomax Sports on Mono29.

The match is expected to draw strong attention from Thai volleyball supporters, not only because of the strength of the opposition, but also because it could show how far Thailand have come in closing the gap on the world’s elite.