Thailand face USA test as VNL enters final stretch

Thailand enter their VNL 2026 Week 3 clash with the United States as clear underdogs, but recent meetings show the Thai women have begun to challenge the Americans more closely.
The match will be played in Osaka, Japan, on July 8, with Volleyball World listing the fixture at 3.30pm local time, or 1.30pm Thailand time. It is part of Pool 9 in Week 3 of the women’s Volleyball Nations League.
The United States sit top of the VNL women’s standings after eight matches, with seven wins, one defeat and 20 points. Thailand are 14th with two wins, six defeats and nine points, underlining the scale of the challenge facing the Thai side.
On paper, the United States remain the stronger side, with height, blocking power and heavy attacking options giving them a clear physical advantage.
However, Thailand’s recent performances against the Americans offer some encouragement. In both 2024 and 2025, Thailand managed to take a set from the United States, while several sets were closely fought and went deep into deuce territory.
That makes today’s match more than a routine group-stage fixture. For Thailand, it is a test of progress — whether their speed, defence and fast attacking combinations can trouble one of the tournament’s strongest teams for longer periods.
Thailand’s recent VNL meetings with the United States have largely gone the Americans’ way:
2025: Thailand lost to United States 1-3 sets
26-28, 25-21, 25-27, 15-25
2024: Thailand lost to United States 1-3 sets
22-25, 25-19, 12-25, 18-25
2023: Thailand lost to United States 0-3 sets
21-25, 18-25, 16-25
2022: Thailand lost to United States 1-3 sets
25-17, 13-25, 23-25, 18-25
2021: Thailand lost to United States 0-3 sets
17-25, 14-25, 16-25
2020: The VNL was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
2019: Thailand lost to United States 0-3 sets
13-25, 20-25, 17-25
2018: Thailand lost to United States 0-3 sets
10-25, 22-25, 16-25
Thailand’s Week 3 programme in Osaka is particularly demanding. After facing the United States, the Thai team will take on host nation Japan on July 9, Brazil on July 11 and Turkey on July 12.
Olympics.com’s VNL schedule also lists Thailand against Brazil at 3.30pm local time on July 11 and Thailand against Turkey at 3.30pm local time on July 12 in Osaka.
With the preliminary phase entering its final stretch, every match is important for Thailand’s ranking, confidence and momentum, even if the opponents are among the strongest teams in the competition.
The Volleyball Association of Thailand has adjusted its squad for Week 3, sending a 14-player group to Osaka led by captain and first-choice setter Pornpun Guedpard.
Setters: Pornpun Guedpard (C), Nattanicha Jaisaen
Liberos: Piyanut Pannoy, Kanyarat Khamwong
Middle blockers: Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan, Kaewkalaya Kamulthala
Opposites: Pimpichaya Kokram, Papatchaya Phontham
Outside hitters: Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipaporn Chanthawisut, Warisara Seetaloed, Nannapas Moolchueakham, Jidapa Nahuanong
Reserve players: Kanyarat Khunmueang, Supawadee Phanwila, Niraratch Srikuta and Sarah Ann Komah
The coaching staff includes Feng Kun as team manager, “Coach Aod” Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai as head coach, Thirasak Nakprasong, Onuma Sittirak and Shin Yoshida as coaches, Dr Prawit Premtheerasomboon as team doctor, Amarin Boonkong as statistician, Nathorapee Phonyai as sports scientist, and Suthamas Sutthiviriyakun as physiotherapist.
The July 8 programme features matches across Osaka, Hong Kong and Belgrade. The key fixtures, in Thailand time, are:
Thai fans can follow the Thailand vs United States match through official live-broadcast channels on MONOMAX and Monomax Sports on Mono29.
The match is expected to draw strong attention from Thai volleyball supporters, not only because of the strength of the opposition, but also because it could show how far Thailand have come in closing the gap on the world’s elite.