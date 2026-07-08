Anutin backs Thai defence industry as path to self-reliance

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul opened Thailand Defence Industry Exhibition 2026 on Wednesday, using the event to underline the government’s push for greater self-reliance in defence technology and high-value manufacturing.

The exhibition, officially titled Thailand Defence Industry Exhibition 2026, or THAIDEF-EX 2026, was held at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence in Si Saman, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, on July 8. The Defence Ministry promoted the event as Thailand’s first THAIDEF-EX platform to bring together the public sector, private companies and researchers under the theme of defence industry self-reliance.





Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, arrived at the venue standing in a First Win mine-resistant armoured vehicle alongside Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthumjaroen.

Several Cabinet members attended the opening ceremony, including Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat, Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul and Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi.