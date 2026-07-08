Anutin backs Thai defence industry as path to self-reliance

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul opened Thailand Defence Industry Exhibition 2026 on Wednesday, using the event to underline the government’s push for greater self-reliance in defence technology and high-value manufacturing.
The exhibition, officially titled Thailand Defence Industry Exhibition 2026, or THAIDEF-EX 2026, was held at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence in Si Saman, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, on July 8. The Defence Ministry promoted the event as Thailand’s first THAIDEF-EX platform to bring together the public sector, private companies and researchers under the theme of defence industry self-reliance.
Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, arrived at the venue standing in a First Win mine-resistant armoured vehicle alongside Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthumjaroen.
Several Cabinet members attended the opening ceremony, including Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat, Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul and Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi.
Opening the exhibition, Anutin said THAIDEF-EX 2026 showed that Thailand’s defence readiness was not limited to protecting sovereignty, but also extended to economic resilience, technology development and industrial competitiveness.
He said the global environment had changed sharply from an era when countries could depend easily on cross-border trade, investment and access to raw materials. Geopolitical tensions, fragmented supply chains and production constraints had pushed many countries to rethink their reliance on others and strengthen their own production capacity.
For Thailand, Anutin said, developing the defence industry would not only enhance national security and self-reliance, but also create opportunities to upgrade technology, strengthen industry and generate economic value.
He said Thailand had both manufacturing potential and a strategic location that could support its development as a competitive production base in the global market.
The prime minister described the exhibition as an important milestone for national development and a significant step for Thailand’s defence industry. He said the sector could support advanced research, high-technology development, engineering skills, innovation and Thai entrepreneurs seeking to move into higher-value industries.
Anutin also noted that many technologies now used in civilian life and commercial industry had their roots in defence and security research, including unmanned aircraft, satellite navigation systems and special materials.
“Investment in the defence industry is not only investment in national security,” he said in essence. “It is investment in the future of Thai industry and in the country’s competitiveness.”
He said the government placed strong importance on integrating domestic and international cooperation so that research, development and production could connect across the full defence technology ecosystem.
A memorandum of understanding between the Defence Ministry, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the Industry Ministry was presented as a strategic step to link knowledge, research, manufacturing capacity and user demand in order to turn Thai defence technology into concrete outcomes.
Anutin said cooperation among all sectors would mark the beginning of new value creation for Thailand and expressed confidence that the country had the potential to become one of the region’s leaders in defence technology production.
After the opening ceremony, the prime minister toured booths displaying weapons and defence equipment produced by Thai companies. He later signed a congratulatory message with a bullet-shaped pen, writing: “Congratulations on the success.”
Speaking briefly to reporters during the visit, Anutin added: “Make love, not war.”