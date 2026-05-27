CMU marks Thailand first with robotic living-donor liver surgery

The Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University has reported a major medical breakthrough after successfully using the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system to remove the left lobe of the liver from two living donors for transplantation.

The procedures were performed on two donor-recipient pairs, making them the first successful cases of their kind in Thailand. The university also said the operations marked the world’s first use of the Hugo™ robotic system for liver surgery involving living donors.

Two successful donor cases

The surgical team carried out the procedures for two families.

In the first case, a 40-year-old mother donated part of her liver to her nine-year-old daughter, who had congenital biliary atresia.